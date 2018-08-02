Daily Horoscope: 02 August 2018

Are you tired of the same mundane life everyday and are planning for a break? Is your job giving you too much stress and may be you are trying to shift jobs but are not quite sure if your plans will go through? Don’t worry. Your Daily Horoscope will solve all your issues by providing you certain insights to your future.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for August 2nd 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

Not spending enough time with your life partner may result in their depleting interest in the relationship. But a fun outing with them will help them remind you of the fun and happier times. It is predicted to be quite a favourable day for your business. Students’ hard work and dedication will finally bear fruit in the form of success in competitive examinations. However, your health may deteriorate due to negligence. You are advised to stay away from oily and fried food. Long travels may turn out to be quite profitable. Your father’s support too will bring in profits for you. There will be increase in the happiness quotient among family members.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

There may be something special brewing in your marital life today so planning a surprise for your life partner will make this day memorable. An important task will get through, giving you some peace of mind. Family members too will prove to be a solid support system. Your sharp wit and presence of mind will help you achieve success easily. Watching a movie with your friends in the evening will prove to be a fun outing. It never hurts to be careful while driving, especially at crossroads and sharp turns. You may experience a refreshing change in your personality. Although expenses may be incurred to fulfil domestic needs, nothing will be wasteful. Buying of land and property is high on the cards today.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

Your life partner’s behaviour may be a bit reclusive and irritable today. You need to understand their feelings and be at your best behaviour in order to avoid things taking an ugly turn. Financially, it will be a day full of gains and all your efforts too will give satisfactory results. Work related travel is on the cards. However, your love life may give you some stress as a tiff with your partner is foreseen. People involved in politics may expect a huge gain coming their way soon.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

New sources of income will help strengthen your finances but there is predicted to be an increase in your expenses as well. Neglecting the needs of your life partner may result in a chaotic atmosphere at home. However, an auspicious day for students is foreseen as they will achieve success in competitive examinations. Too much work stress may result in physical and mental fatigue. There may be a tiff with your siblings today. You need to exercise patience in this regard if you want things to be sorted soon.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

Important decisions pertaining to family should be taken after keeping everyone’s best interest at heart. New sources of income will open up, making your day delightful. People in the managerial positions will find this day to be quite memorable. There may be a huge change in your work life as a transfer is on the cards. A tiff with your life partner may result in a bit of sourness creeping in the relationship. An auspicious day for travels is foreseen. Regularly indulging in exercises will help you stay fit and active.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

Your boss may be too stern with you today as they may not be satisfied with your work. Your aggressive nature may be the root cause of your tiff with the members of the family. However, new sources of income will strengthen your finances. Some problem from the side of your children is foreseen. It may be a great day for students. Your health will be good. Marital life is predicted to take an interesting turn.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

Matters relating to investments should be done very carefully and thoughtfully to avoid losses in the future. Your life partner will provide the strength you need in your life. You may also get to spend some romantic time with them as well. It advised you stick to the budget in order to keep away from financial problems. For couples in love, you may visit your favourite place today along with your partner. Your relatives may be the reason of your worries. Not being too aggressive and handling the issue with maturity will help get you out of any kind of trouble.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

You may feel yourself full of energy and enthusiasm. All your efforts too will bear fruit. Matters relating to land and property will prove to be successful. An old issue may crop up between your friend and you amidst a joking session, which may turn serious and cause a tiff. However, it may be quite a romantic day for you today. Not keeping control over your anger may drive away some important people in your life.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

Health wise, it is predicted to be quite a good day. You will receive the fruit of all your hard work. Your finances too will be stable provided you don’t too much on unnecessary items. The stars will conspire for you to have a good marital life. You will also receive complete support from your life partner. A memorable evening will be spent in the company of your friends. You are advised to stay away from worries and take a break instead. The support from your colleagues and seniors at work will fast track most of your tasks. Your excess energy and positivity will help you achieve success.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Tooth ache is predicted to trouble you for most parts of the day so you are advised to not neglect the issue. Financially, it will prove to be a great day s a huge gain is foreseen. You may also buy an expensive gift for your life partner. However, people in the business field need to take care of important matters. Things at your work place are looking up. You are predicted to complete all your commitments with outmost honesty. Not taking any steps against the wishes of your family may be the best thing to do. Travels undertaken today will be auspicious and favourable.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

The hard work that you have been putting in for some time now will finally bear fruit and you will be rewarded with success, which will serve as a fitting answer to all your critics. You are advised to concentrate on your health instead and take a break from work. An auspicious day in terms of your finances is foreseen. Most of your day will be spent in making important purchases. You will get to experience the real juice of marital life today. Matters relating to the court will be favourable. Do not neglect your health issues.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

Today will prove to be a special day with your life partner. There is a huge profit in stores for your business as well which will elevate your happiness. Support of an important person will help complete an impending task today. Long travels undertaken today will be hectic and stressful. Helping the needy and poor will increase your respect in the society. There will be a peaceful atmosphere at home. Your love will be pitted against your family, friends and relatives today. So think carefully before making a decision.