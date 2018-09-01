Daily Horoscope: 01 September 2018

The cosmos has different planets which revolve around our planet and make their presence felt in different zodiac signs. Here is your daily horoscope for 1 September 2018.

Aries: 21 March - 20 April

A tiff with your life partner may spoil the peaceful atmosphere at home. It is important to keep a peaceful stance and try to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Improvement in your finances is foreseen today due to unexpected financial gains. On the other hand, expenses will increase too. It is time to let go off your habit of unnecessarily obsessing over small issues. You are advised to keep a check on your speech while talking to your love interest and refrain from talking on controversial issues. It may not be an auspicious day for travels. Relatives may give you some reason to worry. You are advised to be extremely cautious while taking decisions.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May

You may face some hurdles on the way with regards to earning money today. Difficult finances may also result in excess mental stress. Your marital life will be good. You will receive the complete love and support of your life partner. Things at your work place too are looking up. Hard work will definitely pay off. You are advised to think carefully before investing in new schemes to avoid future losses. Some changes in your daily schedule may be required in order to maintain a fit and active body. Your attractive and charming personality will help attract people around you. You may also end up making contacts today that will prove to be very beneficial for you in the future.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June

You are advised to be careful of your colleagues today as you may fall into trouble because of them. You will also find yourself less energetic than usual. It is a good time to express yourself and also work on projects that give you creative satisfaction. Your life partner’s behaviour towards you may not be good but you are required to have patience. A huge gain in your finances is foreseen, which may help you pay off impending loans. Excess work pressure may physically strain you. However, travels undertaken today will prove to be fruitful.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July

A mixed day for your finances is foreseen. Increase in your expenses may invite trouble in your financial paradise. Some people may become the reason of your irritation and it is best to avoid them. Being too emotional with things may spoil your day. You are advised to think before speaking as your words may be used against you. Your arrogant nature may invite criticism from your near and dear ones. Things at your work place are looking up. There will be an increase of pace in your work, which will definitely impress your bosses.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August

You may finally be relieved of a huge worry today which will result in mental happiness. It is predicted to be a good day for your finances. All your efforts to earn wealth will be positive and successful. Jumping into conclusions immediately and indulging in illegal activities has never paid off positively to anyone. It is easier to get into the wrong path but do remember that there is always disappointment at the end. It will be a rather romantic day for your marital life. Your life partner will take care of all your needs. You will also receive the complete support of your parents.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September

A tiff with your life partner is foreseen. It is important to keep a check on your speech and refrain from saying hurtful things. Playing your cards right with regards to your finances may result in monetary gains. Some problems with a family member are foreseen. Increase in responsibilities may raise your stress levels as well. It may be a good day to finish off impending tasks at your work place. The interference of a third wheel is foreseen in your love life. It is important not to trust anyone blindly, especially if they have anything to say about your love partner. Plans of travelling may undergo some changes at the last moment.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October

A positive day in terms of your work life is foreseen. There may be a huge change taking place in your love life today. You may feel a little irritated due to your life partner’s disinterested behaviour. Increase in expenses is predicted but income from new sources will balance them out. You are advised to not take decisions in haste, especially with ones in your financial transactions. It may be a day full of problems with tiff between close family members. You may have to control your anger today. Not spending enough time with your closed ones may make them upset.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November

You may fall into some big trouble today. It is important you take necessary precautions while at home or your work place. There may be some problems in your marital life too. Small issues may crop up suddenly, leaving you tensed and quite agitated. This is the time when you have to control your actions and refrain from doing anything that you may regret later on. An average day for your finances is foreseen. There may be a religious event held at home.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December

It is very important for you to keep a check on your weight today as excess weight may give rise to a lot of health problems for you. A good day for your finances is foreseen. Recovering bad debts may give you a huge sigh of relief. You are advised not to take any financial decisions in haste. Your bosses will be impressed with your job in your work place. However, your married life may go through some troubled waters. Small issues may escalate quickly and may weaken your relationship. A memorable evening will be spent in the company of close friends.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January

Having a positive attitude and working hard will definitely help you achieve your goals. It is a good day to indulge in travels for leisure. It is important to keep a check on the people whom you deal financially with. You are advised to refrain from lending or borrowing money today. It is a good day for people in the business field as an unexpected gain is foreseen. Do not be too strict with your kids. Trying to reason with them in a peaceful manner will result in more chances of getting your point across. Sudden travels may be tiring and hectic. Your health may need extra attention. Jealousy from a friend may irk you today.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February

You may spend some quality time with your life partner today. Visiting a religious place together is also foreseen. However, losses are in store for you. Therefore you are required to be alert during financial transactions. Monetary decisions too should be taken very thoughtfully. Ill health of a family member may increase your mental worries today. An auspicious day is in store for the employed. Your streak to do good work may just reward you with a promotion. Neglecting your health issues may make you more susceptible to illnesses.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March

Your energy levels may suddenly drop to a low today, which may invite a lot of other problems for you today. It is important to give your body a break at times. New sources of income will help strengthen your finances. Spending some quality time with friends and family will help you relax and unwind. You are advised not to interfere in your life partner’s affairs as it may invite trouble in your own paradise. An old flame may try to contact you and make this day quite memorable. It is not an auspicious day for travels.