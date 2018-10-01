Daily Horoscope: 01 October 2018

Aries: 21 March - 20 April Meditation can help you attain peace of mind. Also, spending some time with your children will de-stress you. It will be a good day for your finances. You will be successful in earning money with your hard work. Energy and enthusiasm will take over you and will help you complete all your tasks with efficiency. In fact, you will be quite contented with the quality of your work. Your health will be good in spite of having a busy schedule. However, it is not a good day to make new investments.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May It is predicted to be a very important day for your work life today. Long impending work will finally move forward, giving you a huge sigh of relief. There will be a lot of happiness in your family life, where you will get to see some great camaraderie among family members. Your decision-making abilities will be appreciated by your seniors. They will also be quite influenced by your ideas. You are advised to resolve all the differences in your marriage as soon as possible or else it might just weaken your relationship.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June You may have to face some problems in your life due to difficult finances today. This may make affairs difficult in your family life as well. Your family members may criticise your spend thrift nature and may be upset with you. You are advised to pay attention to your health as well. Too much work pressure may cause mental worries. It may be important for you to keep your work aside for some time and take a break. However, going against the wishes of your family in any regard is not advised.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July Less synchronisation among family members may result in differences between them today. Try to salvage the situation in a peaceful manner. Problems in your personal life may affect your work. The love and support from your life partner in such difficult times will help keep you sane. In fact, they may also surprise you with a special gift. People in the business field may have to embark on a journey. You may take part in a religious event towards the end of the day.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August Your marital life will be cordial. In fact, your life partner will plan to do something special for you. It is important for you to keep a check on your anger issues at your work place today. A misunderstanding may become the reason for an argument with a colleague. Remember that your bad choice of words may worsen the situation. You are advised to spend some time with your family as well. Children may make a rather eccentric demand from you. Making them understand in a calm manner will give you more chances to get your point across.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September You may have to face challenges at your work place today. Your ill health may affect your work and this may become the reason for your irritation. It may not be a good day for your finances. Not achieving success in your endeavours will further add to your disappointment. Your life partner will try to be comforting towards you. Having an open conversation with them will help you find solace. Not a good day for travels is predicted. Any plans of travelling today should duly be postponed.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October You are advised to resolve your personal issues at home instead of letting it affect your work life. Do not waste your time by indulging in senseless banter. This is the right time to concentrate on your work instead. Your life partner will be in an exceptionally romantic mood today. You may get to spend some quality time with them after a long time. Financial transactions need to be carefully monitored in order to prevent loss. A misunderstanding may arise between your parents and you, which may make you sad. However, things will get back to normal towards the end of the day.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November It is predicted to be a special day for your love life today. Your feelings for each other will increase and make your relationship will be even stronger. However, your health will be the main cause of your concern. Headaches will be quite prevalent. An old topic may give rise to an argument with your life partner. Not handling the situation in the best possible manner will result in the problem elevating to your family members as well. Spending quality time with your children will help you unwind. You may also take them on a fun trip. It may not be a good day for your finances. Don't be too open handed with your expenses. Also, you are advised to keep away from lending or borrowing money.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December You are advised not to be hasty in your financial transactions. It is also important for you to take care of your health and avoid stressful situations. Your words will be blown out of proportion today; therefore, it is better to think twice before speaking. You may also have to keep a check on your anger issues at your work place. Things will slowly be turning in your favour. Keep working hard and putting in your best efforts, as success will definitely find you. A very special day is foreseen for couples in love. You will get to spend some lovely time with your partner. Your marital life will be average.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January Not keeping a check on your words may affect your image in the society. You will also be troubled with some health issues which may affect your work life today. However, the support of your friends will help you complete an important pending task. You may misunderstand your partner and this may lead to differences between you. It is advised you hear them out and be sensitive towards their feelings. Financially, increase in your expenses may be a cause of your concern.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February A good day for your finances is predicted. Receiving some bad debts will help you get out of some financial problems. However, there may be increase in your health issues today. It is better not to neglect the signs of your body. Family issues may cause you some mental worries. Keep yourself away from arguments as it will only elevate the issues. Long travels will prove to be beneficial to you. You may have to be careful with your life partner. Arguments with them may arise; therefore, it is important for you to keep a check on your words.