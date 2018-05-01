Daily Horoscope: 01 May 2018

Hard work is the only way to succeed. But sometimes you do not get expected results even after working hard. Ever wondered why? That's because of the stars need to be in your favour work to pay off. The best way to find out about the position of your stars is by reading our daily horoscope.

So here we present to you Your Daily Horoscope for May 1st 2018, know whether the stars are in your favour or not...

Aries: 21 March - 20 April

It is good time for you to do stop wasting time in day-dreaming and start doing constructive work which will give you profits. You may be relieved of a tension at work which may be gripping you for quite some time. There may be a religious event happening at home. You may get to see unity and camaraderie between your family members. You are likely to earn profits today due to your brave and chivalrous nature. Long travels may be very fruitful for you today.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May

Matters relating to the law may turn out to be in your favour. However, it may be a difficult day for your domestic life. You may enter into an argument with a family member which will cause you mental tension. Finances are going to improve over the course of the day. Do not over load yourself with excess work pressure. You are advised to take care of your health.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June

Your marital life will be good. There will also be an increase in your understanding, prosperity and happiness in your life. Receiving happy news will keep you in a good state of mind. It will be a good day for you financially, provided you exercise control over your expenditure. You may have to be careful while making investments. Spending some quality time with your friends in the evening is foreseen. You may also go to a scenic place with your family.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

You are advised to exercise control over your anger and speech as otherwise may cause problems for you. Your connection with your partner will be good and they may be the reason for your success today. You may work hard to earn profits and will be rewarded adequately for it. However, your partner may have to take care of their health today, especially if they are suffering from a long term illness. You may travel to a religious place today.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

The stars are in your favour it terms of employment. A promotion or increase in income too is predicted. You may embark on a long journey due to work which may prove to be quite fruitful for you. You may spend considerable amount of money in providing your family with all the comforts. Receiving the support of your parents will give you mental peace. It may prove to be a very important day for your marital life. Scheduling your day before hand will benefit you greatly and it will also keep you away from chaos. You are strictly advised to stay away from liquor.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September

Sudden loss of wealth may upset you today. Increase in expenses is also foreseen. However, there will be compatibility between both of you and you will receive the full support of your life partner. You may have to stay away from arguments within your family. Make sure to use soft words while talking, though. There are chances of you travelling abroad due to work. Taking care of your health is advised. For people in the business field, you may have to remain extra cautious as your trusted one may cheat on you.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

You may be on an overdrive at work today and will complete most of the assignments given to you. It is a good day to make fresh investments. However, you may have to be careful in money matters. There may be some tiff between your family members. You will have to co-operate with your colleagues at work to get things running smoothly in the office. Try to stay away from arguments with seniors at work too. Taking utmost precaution regarding your health is advised.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

It is an auspicious day for you to start any new business. All your efforts too are going to pay off well. However, you may have to be careful regarding your marital life as there are chances of an argument between your partner and you. You are advised to understand your partner's feelings and also keep a check on your spoken words. Travels will be entertaining and fruitful. You may suffer from a health issue today.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

Things are looking bright for you today. You are advised to focus on doing hard work and success will definitely follow. Buying of a property or vehicles is foreseen for you. However, you partner needs to be careful of their health as it may be a cause of concern for you. There may be a change in your business and travel related to it also is foreseen. For unmarried individuals, you may come across some interesting marriage proposal today.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

You are predicted to be surrounded with negative feelings of fear, doubt or greed. It would be advisable for you to forget about the past and embrace the new you. You are advised to exercise utmost precaution with your finances. Bad health of a family member may increase your expense. People in the business field may have to face some difficulties. Long travel is on the cards. You may be facing excess anger or irritation issues today.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

You may have to face some health issues today, which may affect your work as well. It is advised for you to take a day off work and rest. There are chances of a change in job or a transfer. You may have a tiff with your father today. You are advised to listen to their point of view patiently. Your child may be awarded a scholarship today. Huge gains are in stores for people in the business field. You may meet an old friend in the evening.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

Financial gains will improve your financial condition and help you pay some hefty bills or loans. You may find respite in the company of your friends. Spending some time with your life partner may remain you of the old sweet times. You may lose your prestige in the society due to your bad choice of words. You are advised to take full advantage of your self-confidence. So go out there and meet new people and make contacts. These are the things that will give you an edge in the future.