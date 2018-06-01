Daily Horoscope: 01 June 2018

It’s the start of a new month and there are changes in the alignment of the planets. Will the position of the planets prove to be lucky for you? Find out about it and lot more in your daily horoscope.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for June 1st 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

You are advised to take all decisions carefully as haste may put you in trouble. Sudden thrust of responsibilities may upset your daily flow of work. It will be a good day for any financial dealings. All your plans will culminate and bring you good returns. Spending some quality time with your life partner and making them feel special will strengthen your relationship. Excess work stress may put a pressure on you mentally as well as physically.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

You may experience low energy levels, which may make it difficult for you to work. Practising yoga and meditation will help you gain physically and mentally. A change in your daily schedule is recommended. It will be an average day for your finances. You need to take care of your expenses though, as spending unnecessarily may compel you to return home with empty pockets. Problems in your domestic life may increase your mental tensions. Receiving a special gift from your spouse may make you feel special. You may take part in a social or religious event.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

It may not be a good day regarding your work. Not concentrating enough on your job will invite the wrath of your seniors at work. Your health will be quite good. You will feel energetic and will take part in sports activities. Finances will be good. Investments done with long term gains in minds will give you excellent returns. You are advised to say no to people who try to take advantage of your always. A small change in your attitude will bring about a positive change in your mind.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

Your arrogant nature will increase your tensions. You are advised to take care of yourself or else you might have to face criticism. Good opportunities in the monetary sector will make your finances stronger. Old financial schemes will finally mature and bring you huge returns. Your steady self-confidence and easy schedule today will leave you with a lot of time to refresh and relax. It will be a very memorable day for your married life. Completion of an impending task will relieve you. You are advised to keep control of your over enthusiasm.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

There may be trouble brewing in your marital life. Your partner’s irrational behaviour will spoil your mood. Arguments too may ensue between you. Try to spend time with your children as much as possible. This will also make you feel better. Receiving financial help from your father will help improve your finances. You may also get consumed by the greed of earning money in a short span of time. Something in life will test your patience. You are advised to stay away from arguments with your colleagues as things may become extremely awkward at work.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

You are advised to spend your free time in doing activities which will life your spirits, instead of sulking in negative thoughts. You may meet a very important person at work, which will prove to be very beneficial for you. It may not be a great day for your finances. Stay away from shady or doubtful financial dealings. You may face problems in your love life as your partner may misunderstand you. Keep a close watch on your speech as your own words may be used up against you. Health problems will too be on a rise and trouble you mentally.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

It would be better if you take the advice from all your family members in case you want to make any changes at your home. Your patience will be tested today. Think carefully before making decisions and avoid haste. Recovering a bad debt will help make your finances stronger. You will be busy in making important purchases and other important activities today. Do not let your kids take advantage of your lenient nature. The love and support from your spouse and family will help you pass through tough times in life. Do not worry yourself over unnecessary tensions. You will only end up wasting time.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

Your life partner may be upset because of you, so you better be sensitive to their feelings and try to spend time with them. You will be surrounded with positive energy by receiving the blessings of a great saint. Bringing about a change in your daily schedule will be necessary for you. Making a daily exercise routine and following it every day will help you stay away from many health problems. Your finances will be average. Keep your finances in check and avoid spending excessively. You need to take special care of your health today.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

You may go on a trip with your family members. Try to stimulate your mind by reading something interesting. There may be arguments with your father today. You are advised to handle the situation with patience. Your friends may come to your rescue when you are feeling lonely and bored. Finances will be good. You may make some important purchases today. Do not waste your time in daydreaming and instead channelize your energies into something constructive. Life partner will tend to forget the past issues and behave in a better way with you. Try not indulging in junk food today.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Matters relating to travels and education will help increase your awareness. Certain financial troubles may compel you to have negative thoughts. You need to understand that ups and downs are a part of life. Things will certainly change for the better tomorrow. You may execute a huge financial deal today. Having your meals in time and exercising regularly will help you maintain good health. The interference of a third wheel will create difference between your partner and you. Try to trust each other. It is a good day for people in love to speak their heart out and take their relationship to the next level.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

It is a good day to spend some time with your life partner today. You may also go on a trip with them. Positive energy will surround you and you may even experience mental peace. It is the right time to finally start a new business today, something that has been on your cards from a long time. The environment at your work place will be good. There will also be an improvement in the status at work. Yoga will help you keep physically and mentally fit.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

You are advised to give equal attention to your work and family. Try to stay away from arguments and handle things in a mature way. There may be increase in your expenses, but income from new sources will help balance them. A colleague at work may try to create hurdles in your plan so be careful. Doing something besides work will help fulfil your creative hunger as well as make you happy. A hidden enemy will try to harm you today so beware.