Daily Horoscope: 01 July 2018

Our religious scriptures time and again mention about the importance of receiving the blessings of our parents before setting out to do any important task. They act as a guiding force and their powerful blessings are said to keep us away from evil conspiracies. Therefore, do not forget to take the blessings of your parents before making a new beginning. Want to know what the stars have up their sleeves for you today? Find out in our daily horoscope.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for July 1st 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

Less work load for today will give you enough time for yourself. You are predicted to take part in a social gathering. Positive energy will surround you and you will be high on your enthusiasm too. All your efforts will be successful. You are steer clear of partnerships in business. Your colleagues may make you the butt of their jokes today. You are advised to restrain from giving snide remarks and instead use your sharp wit to deal with the matter.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

You may make some important domestic purchases today. Excess wealth can be invested in speculations. You are advised to stay away from any kind of arguments and use your intelligence to get out of sticky situations. Sudden travels may leave you exhausted. The support and love you receive from your life partner will make this day mentally satisfying. They may also surprise you with a gift.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

An average day is predicted for you. Utilising your time in the right matter will help you accomplish something very important. Sudden gains are predicted. However, things may not be too well in your family. Difference of opinions may be the main reason for their arguments. It is better you stay dormant and keep a watch on your words. Your life partner’s ill health may be the main reason of your worries today.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

Meeting with an old friend is high on the cards for you today which will remind you of old happier times. Fretting unnecessarily about the future may just be a waste of time. Remember that by thinking about your future, you are just wasting your present. You are required to stop worrying and instead focus on completing your tasks for today. Investment plans that seem attractive to you, needs to be scrutinised properly before making investments to ensure that you do not incur losses with your hard earned money.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

Difference of opinions with your father may lead to arguments among you two. However, less work load will help you relax. You are advised to read something stimulating in order to exercise your brain cells. It is a good day for financial gains as the money received will be according to your expectations. You are also predicted to make some huge investment. Your life partner may be upset with you because of your erratic work timings. Health wise, it will be a good day.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

A tiff with your life partner is foreseen. You are advised to keep your views unbiased and clear. It is important to make efforts to each other each other yet again and spending maximum time with each other may help. Making the right decisions will help you earn good returns today. If planning to make investments, it is better to take the advice of a financial expert. Things at work will be good. There may be an improvement in your working position as well. It may turn out to be a romantic day for couples in love.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

You are advised to be very careful when signing documents relating to your business. A huge business deal will also go through today. Negativity may occupy your mind for some time but you need to understand that making use of the present opportunities is more important than dwelling in the past. Keep an eye on your expenses. There may be certain difficulties in your married life. Anger may only make things worse for you so try to stay calm. Do not mistrust your partner’s loyalty. Matters relating to education and travels will help increase your awareness.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

Your married life will go through troubled waters today. You are required to stay calm in such situations. You are advised to spend most of your day pursuing your interests and doing activities that will give you mental peace. Your efforts will surely reward you with success. Old investments will give you satisfactory returns. An important day for students is foreseen as they will finally receive the fruit of their hard work.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

Your marital life will be good. It is a good day to gift something to your life partner to make them fill special. A tiff with a troublesome colleague at work may spoil your mood. It is important you handle such situations with tact and also ignore such people at the same time. Increase in expenses is foreseen but there also will be an increase in your income through new sources. Things at home will be smooth. Your family members will extend all their support to your new plans.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

It is a good day for your finances. Favourable planetary positions will help you gain a huge profit in your business. Investing in jewellery and antiques will prove t be very fruitful for you bring about an increase in your wealth as well. Spending time with your children will give you mental peace. It is important to keep your emotions on check. Involvement from a third person may spoil your relations with your life partner. Therefore, do not let anyone interfere in your personal life what so ever.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

Your may have to face some hurdles in your important tasks due to financial difficulties. But do not lose heart as everyday will not be the same. Your family requirements and your responsibilities towards them will be your priority for today. Taking some time off from your busy schedule and spending it with your family will help strengthen your relations with them. Your partner’s support will help you overcome tough times. Your colleagues at work will extend their support to help you complete impending tasks. It is important you keep a check on your actions and words as they have the power to hurt people. Long travel is on the cards for you today.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

It is a good day for your finances. Matters relating to property will bring in gains. An auspicious time to make new investments is predicted. Your life partner may expect a surprise gift from you. Your warm nature will create a wonderful atmosphere at home and spend some good times with your family members. People may praise your determination and abilities. You may also feel spiritually inclined and may visit places of religious importance. It is important you complete focus on your tasks to achieve expected results. Receiving an important news in the evening will make you happy.