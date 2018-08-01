Daily Horoscope: 01 August 2018

Will the stars favour you today? Or will it just be another day full of obstacles on your way? It all depends on the placement of the stars in our zodiac house. Doesn’t it make you wonder how something so far away from us, determine our future? That’s one hidden mystery. But your future will certainly not be a mystery if you read our daily horoscope. Find out what is in stores for you today in your daily horoscope below.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for August 1st 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

It is important for you to stay away from arguments today as things may go against you. You are advised not to forget carrying important documents while on a business trip. Worrying too much regarding unnecessary things will only result in physical weakness. Your diet too may need extra attention. There may be excess work load at your work place today. Marital life will be peaceful. However, matters related to your siblings may be the main cause of your worries.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

Issues regarding your health are predicted for you today, which may compel you to stall an important project midway. Putting a little effort will help make this day quite memorable with your life partner. You are required to use your wit and a little patience in order to get out of sticky situations at your work place. A good day for your finances is foreseen as new sources of income will strengthen them further.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

Criticising your colleagues at your work place may put you in a bad light among the seniors today. New opportunities toe ran will bring in good returns. Your father’s support will also help you bag a good profit. You may have to concentrate on your work instead of obsessing over something. Your health will be good. You are advised to stay away from your life partner’s problems or else it may lead to ego clashes between you.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

You may go on a fun trip with your family members. However, a tiff with your life partner is foreseen, but all will be well by the end of the day. It is advised to stay away from gossiping and focus on your task at hand. A good day for your finances is foreseen. All your efforts will finally bear sweet fruit. In fact, your seniors at work will definitely take note of your hard work and appreciate you for it. You are advised to avoid long distance travels as it may completely drain you off your physical energies.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

Sudden travels will be completely tiring and stressful for you. There will be happiness in your marital life and you may also realise your life partner’s importance in your life. Some people at your work place might get on your nerves so it is better to avoid them. It is important you take care of your spoken words while talking to your seniors at work. A loss may be predicted if you are not too careful with your finances today. A good diet as well as regular exercise is essential in maintaining good health.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

Received wealth will meet your expectations today. It is important to read the fine print before making any new investment to avoid ugly surprises later on. Some personal problems may reflect on your work. You may also experience some obstacles on your path. But your self confidence will help you sail through the day. Good financial opportunities may come your way so keep your eyes open. A tiff with your life partner is foreseen. Patience will be the key to resolve issues here. Taking part in sports will help you keep physically fit.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

A huge financial gain is foreseen for you today, which will help you repay some family debts. Neglecting your domestic responsibilities may upset your family members. You are advised to keep a check on your words as taking up a controversial topic may cook a storm between you. A financial gain from your elder brother is foreseen. Business related travels will be fruitful. You may visit a religious place in the evening.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

There may be some problems in your marital life today. Opening your heart to your life partner may make them understand your point of view. It may be an average day for your finances. You may come across some opportunities to earn wealth. On the other hand, ill health of a family member may compel you to pay some hefty medical bills. Your careless nature may invite criticism from your loved ones today. Receiving wrong information in the evening may increase your mental worries.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

There will be improvement at your work place today. It will totally be your day today as things will work out in your favour and all your efforts will bear fruit. You will also come across good opportunities to earn wealth. It is a favourable day for your love life. Friends will prove to be a solid support pillar at the time of crisis. There may be some health issues so you are advised to take care. You may spend some quality time with your life partner in spite of having a choc-a-block schedule.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

The atmosphere at your work place will be good and there will be improvement in your work as well. Do make sure that your efforts are honest and transparent. There will be peace and happiness in your marital life. You may find the true depths of your love for your life partner today. Interfering in other people’s affairs will only invite trouble in your life. Taking the right decisions will reward you with a good inflow of money. It may be advantageous for you to keep good relations with your seniors at your work place. You will be in a good state of mind to enjoy the finer things in life. It may not be an auspicious day for travels.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

Taking the advised of elders will provide you with solutions to your everyday problems. You will put your heart and soul at work today. However, your partner’s ill health may be the cause of your concern. You are advised to keep a distance from people who expect some monetary help from you. Sudden wealth gain will strengthen your finances and help you pay off an old loan. Receiving the support and love from your parents will make you mentally stronger. You need be careful while carrying out certain tasks as an injury is predicted.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

It is a good day to put an end to all your marital woes today. You can use your intelligence to solve major issues in your life. Certain wrong decisions taken in the past may become the cause of your concern now. You may find yourself lonely and unable to take a concrete decision. However, it is predicted to be an auspicious day for people in the business field as favourable planetary positions may give way to huge financial gains. Excess work stress may tire you out both physically as well as mentally.