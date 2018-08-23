Your Daily Horoscope For 23 August 2018

Find out what the stars have in stores for you today in our daily horoscope section for August 23rd 2018.

Aries: 21 March - 20 April

Your life partner will have to take special care of their health today. Sudden plans of an outing with family may crop up. You may be occupied with the plans regarding your future. You are advised to utilise your time in doing something constructive.

The unemployed will come across many good opportunities today. A small tiff may arise between your partner and you but all will be well by the end of the day. An auspicious day for travels is foreseen. You will spend considerable amount of time in collecting the certain required materials.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May

You are predicted to spend some wonderful time with your family today. However, you need to be careful of any monetary transactions. Decisions regarding investments should be made after carefully examining all the possibilities and being ready for the consequences.

You alone have your best interest at heart as try to take sensible decisions. Do not trust your business partner blindly. You may get a surprise gift from your life partner that will make you feel extra special. However, there may be some problems arising from the side of your children.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June

A tiff with your life partner is foreseen. They may also suffer from some health issues therefore you are required to take extra care of them. You may have to be extra careful with your finances and try to avoid spending too much of your hard earned.

It is a good day to meet old friends and relatives and re kindle your relations with them. Your hidden enemy will try to prove you wrong in front of others today. It may not be a good day for court related issues as well. Taking too much mental stress may adversely affect your health but spending time with your family will relieve you of your worries.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

It is predicted to be a good day for your finances today. Received wealth will be according to your expectations. You are advised to work on creative tasks to keep yourself busy and occupied. There may be some problems in your marital life.

You will finally be relieved of an illness that is troubling you from quite some time. Visiting an old friend or a relative in the evening is foreseen. Exercising on a daily basis will help you keep fit and active. Reciting in mantras or indulging in religious activities will help you find inner peace.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

You may be facing some tough times with your family today. There may be a tiff with your life partner as well. Getting anger at things may not be the solution. Instead, it will only worsen the situation.

It is important to respect your partner's views and decisions in order to bring harmony in your relationship. Being lazy at work will invite the wrath of your boss. You are advised to keep away from gossips as well. Increase in your sources of income is foreseen that may balance your expenses. Receiving good news from a distance relative will elevate your happiness.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September

A huge financial gain is foreseen for you today. You will be filled with positive energy and all your efforts will bear fruit. It is predicted to be a very romantic day for your marital life today. Your health will be good for most parts of the day but there may be some problems in the evening.

You need to be in control of your actions in order to keep problems away from your love life. Visiting a romantic place or having dinner at a restaurant will help you bond better. Being disinterested in your tasks will give rise to mental unrest. It is important to give sufficient time to your health as well along with your work.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

A good day for your finances is foreseen. Long term investments in speculations and mutual funds will prove to be beneficial. Our hard work in office will finally pay off as you are predicted to be up for a promotion. There may be an increase in your salary as well. A huge in your marital life is predicted.

Your life partner will work towards making this day memorable for you and you will also experience the euphoria of being truly in love. You may also find them spirituality inclined. A pending task will finally be over, giving you a huge sigh of relief. Long journey is also on cards. You are advised not to go neglect your health due to work pressure.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

You are advised not to neglect your family responsibilities today. Keep a check on your speech when talking to your loved one as wrong choice of words may hurt their sentiments. You may find your energy levels to be lower than usual. Too much work pressure may also zap you off your physical energy. It is advised you take some rest and postpone important tasks till tomorrow. Not a great day for your finances is forecasted for today. But things at your work place are looking up. You will receive the complete support of your seniors at work.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

You will finally feel some relief work after a period of immense pressure. It is advised you give full attention to your work. An auspicious day in terms of your finances is foreseen. Sudden gains of wealth will help solve your monetary problems. You may finally be relived of a huge worry which may be giving your sleepless nights for quite some time now. Your love life will be favourable.

You will also spend some peaceful moments in the arms of your partner. People trying for a government job will finally some across a good opportunity. Staying away from alcohol is advised.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Your life partner may feel a bit irritated today. Taking them for an outing will help change their mood. It is predicted to be a good day for your finances. Recovering a bad debt will give you some relief. Try to stay away from giving out or taking loans today. A memorable evening will be spent in the company of your friends.

It is advised to stay away from oily and fried food in order to stay healthy. Regular exercise will also help you keep fit and active. Meeting people, travelling and indulging in entertaining activities, all these are in stores for you today.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

Receiving the support of your friends and family will help increase your self confidence. It may be a day to finish off many impending tasks. A good day for your finances too is foreseen as income from new sources is foreseen. A huge gain is predicted at your work place too. Marital life will be peaceful and cordial.

You may experience that your life partner is more understanding and helpful. Visiting a religious place or a relative is how you will spend your evening. Health will be good. Involving yourself in social causes and making donations will help you attain mental peace.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

There may be a lot of ups and downs in store for you today. You may have to go through some problems with your finances as your efforts to earn wealth will be met with obstacles. You are advised to not let negative thoughts occupy your mind and de-motivate you. Your children will have to take extra care of their health today. Receiving the support of your life partner will help you accomplish many tasks today. Do not neglect your health. Your father will help you through difficult situations is life.