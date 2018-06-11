Worship Trees As Per Your Zodiac

Trees In Religion

Trees are the most precious possession of the earth; the foundation of life and the wealth of nature. They are home to all the creatures and all the life forms. They are worth being reserved and respected.

Probably, this is the reason why they are worshipped in many religions, such as in case of Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, Sikhism, etc. Trees are worshipped for their auspiciousness as well, besides the fact that they give us fresh oxygen to breathe.

Various Trees Worshipped In Hinduism

Various reasons are associated behind the worship of trees, based on the spiritual importance of each. The basil plant is worshipped because it is the purest pant and is the dearest to Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna.

Similarly, Peepal is another plant worshipped even in temples. It is believed that our ancestors live in it. It is also associated with Lord Brahma. Another such tree is the Banyan tree, behind which goes the story of Savitri and Satyavan.

While everybody worship these, people often do not know worshipping which tree is more beneficial for their zodiac. Since one's zodiac plays a very important role in determining the life of a person, as is believed in astrology, it becomes vital to know which plant should be worshipped by which zodiac.

Here is a list of trees to be worshipped by each zodiac individual, as per the Vedic astrology. It is believed that offering one's prayers to these trees helps bring in good luck and prosperity. Take a look.

Worship These Trees As Per The Zodiac

Aries And Scorpio

The planet associated with these zodiacs is Mars. The Lord is Mangal Dev, as per Vedic astrology. Therefore, the people of these zodiacs are advised to worship the Senegalia catechu tree. It is known as Khair Vriksh in India.

Taurus And Libra

The planet associated with these zodiacs is Venus. To please the Lord Shukra Dev, Taurus and Libra individuals should offer their prayers to the Guler tree. It is also called Sycamore.

Gemini And Virgo

These zodiacs are associated with the planet Mercury. In order to get the blessings of Budh Dev, who is the lord of the planet, people with these zodiacs should offer water to the Apogroma tree. It is known as Apamarga in Hindi. Its scientific name is Achyranthis aspera.

Cancer

Moon is the lord of the Cancer zodiac. The people with this zodiac are advised to offer their prayers to the Plash tree. This is known by various other names such as Palas, Chul, Parsa, Dhaka, Teesu, Kinshuk, Kaesu, etc. It has been given the name - the Fire of the Forest, because of its fire-like colour. Its scientific name is Butea monosperma. This plant is used to make holi colours since ancient times.

Leos

The zodiac Leo is associated with Sun. Surya Dev is the deity to be worshipped as the Lord of the planet. The people with this zodiac should worship the Madaar, also known as Arch, tree. It is known as Aak Vriksh in Hindi and its scientific name is Calotropis gigantea. They should offer water to it.

Sagittarius And Pisces

These zodiacs are associated with the planet Jupiter. The lord of this planet is Brishaspati Dev. The people with zodiac Sagittarius and Pisces are advised to offer their prayers to the Peepal tree, in order to be blessed by Lord Brihaspati. They should offer water to the Peepal tree.

Capricorn And Aquarius

Capricorn and Aquarius are associated with the Saturn. The lord of Saturn is Shani Dev as per the Vedic astrology. To please Shani Dev, the people with these zodiacs are advised to offer their prayers to the Shami Tree. The scientific name for this tree is Prosopis cineraria. They should offer water to this plant.

Interesting Story About Lord Rama

