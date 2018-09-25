Why Is Pind Daan Performed In Gaya?

The Story Of Gayasura Hindu Shastras explain that the place Gaya was named after the demon named Gayasura. He was a successor of the demon Bhasmasura. Gayasura performed a hard penance in order to please Lord Brahma. When Lord Brahma got pleased, the demon asked for a boon that his body should also become as pure as that of the gods and even the sight of his body should liberate people from the past sins of their lives. Thus, the place gradually gained prominence as the place of liberation. People started visiting this place seeking liberation. Thus, the number of spirits going to Yam Loka after death, went on decreasing. Seeing this, Yamraja went to Lord Brahma saying that a demon becoming a reason for liberation was wrong. And that this would distract the devotees of the gods. Thus, the matter was discussed with the gods and a remedy was found out.

A Yagna Performed On The Back Of Gayasura As a remedy all the gods decided that they would ask the demon for a Yagna to be performed on his back. They were surprised that the demon agreed. Thereafter, all the gods performed the Yagna after which Lord Vishnu further gave a boon to the demon. He said that the place where the Yagna would be performed on his back would be known by the name Gaya, and would be referred to as the place of salvation. He further said that performing a Pind Daan here will get a person fulfilment and virtue; besides this, all the ancestors of the person will achieve salvation as well.

King Dasharatha’s Pind Daan Was Performed In Gaya King Dasharatha was the father of Lord Rama. He was the ruler of Ayodhya, which is located in present day Uttar Pradesh. His son Lord Rama was known for his righteousness. When King Dasharatha died, his Pind Daan was performed by Lord Rama and daughter-in-law Goddess Sita at this place. Following him, there is a practice of choosing this place for Pind Daan.

Lord Vishnu Is Present There As A Pitra Dev Lord Vishnu is the one who can liberate the soul from the cycle of life and death. The aim behind liberation is the freedom from the pains and sufferings of life. The ancestors who become Pitras after death are offered prayers just as we do offer to the gods. (However, the images are not to be placed with those of the gods). In fact, it is said that Lord Vishnu has established himself as a Pitra Dev at this place.