Which Deity To Worship On Which Tithi

Every month in the Hindu calender, it is divided into two fortnights, known as Paksha in Hinduism - also known the Shukla Paksha and the Krishna Paksha. Every fortnight consisting of fifteen days, ends with either a new moon or a full moon. When Lord Brahma created the universe, he had made the Kaalchakra.

Kaalchakra has twelve zodiacs and twenty seven Nakshathras (constellations). The kaalchakra denotes the time. Since zodiacs are influenced by the Kaalchakra, it is believed that "Kaal" or the time is an important factor in determining the luck of a person.

Each planet has a ruling lord who is worshipped as a deity. For example, the lord of the planet Jupiter is Brihaspati Dev. These deities are worshipped on the particular day of the week, associated with that planet.

The lord of the planet is worshipped in order to achieve the benefits associated with that planet. Similarly, other deities can also be worshipped in association with the planets. For example Jupiter is also associated with Lord Vishnu, along with Lord Brihaspati.

However, these deities are worshipped on particular tithis (days of the month as per Hindu calender). We have brought to you the information about which days of the fortnight are considered to be auspicious and are dedicated to which of the deities. Offer prayers to them and get their blessings for luck and happiness.

Chaturthi

Lord Ganesha is worshipped on a Chaturthi. Lord Ganesha is the prime deity in every tradition of Hinduism. He is worshipped before all the other deities among the Vaishnavites, Shaivites as well as the Shaktism followers. The biggest festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, known as Ganesha Chaturthi, falls on the fourth day of the month. Every month's fourth day of both the Pakshas is dedicated to the worship of Lord Ganesha.

Panchami

The fifth day of the fortnight is known as Panchami, in the Hindu calender. It is the day when one should worship the Nag Devta (the lord of snakes). Nag Panchami is the biggest festival associated with the snakes and falls on the fifth day of the month of Shravana. People observe Nag Panchami by observing fasts, visiting temples and offering milk to the snakes.

Shashti

Shashti is the sixth day of the fortnight. It is the day dedicated to Lord Kartikeya. Kartikeya is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and the brother of Lord Ganesha. He is also known as Skanda. Skanda Shashti is a festival which is celebrated on the sixth day of the month. Every month, the day is considered auspicious to worship Lord Kartikeya.

Saptami

Saptami means the seventh day of the fortnight. Surya Dev (Sun God) is worshipped on this day. He blesses his devotees with health, wealth and respect in the society. He is considered equivalent to a father. Surya Saptami is a festival celebrated by his devotees. It is also known as Rath Saptami. Sun is also one of the most influencing stars on the birth chart. Surya Dev is worshipped by offering vermilion, jaggery, rice and red flowers to him.

Ashtami

Ashtami is the Hindi name for the eighth day of the fortnight. It is dedicated to Goddess Sati, who is another form of Goddess Durga and Parvati. Many people perform the kanjaka poojan (offering prasad to nine girls after Navratri festival) on the eighth day. Goddess Durga is worshipped every month on the Ashtami day of the Shukla Paksha. In some traditions, the day is also associated with Lord Shiva.

Navmi

Navmi tithi, the other name for the ninth day of the fortnight, is also dedicated to Goddess Durga. The Kanjaka Pujan is performed on the ninth day of the Navratri festival as well. On the ninth day of the fortnight, a Hawan is performed to worship Goddess Durga.

Dashmi

Dashmi tithi is the tenth day of the fortnight. It is dedicated to Lord Brahma. He is known as the creator of the universe.

Ekadashi

The eleventh day of the fortnight is known as Ekadashi. It is the day when Rudra Dev is worshipped, who is another form of Lord Shiva. He is known as the Lord of wind, storm, and hunting, since the Vedic times. This form of Shiva finds an account in the Rig Veda.

Dwadashi

Dwadashi is the twelfth day of the fortnight. Lord Vishnu is worshipped on this day. All the forms of Vishnu can be worshipped on a Dwadashi. Vaishnavites observe a whole night vigil singing prayers to him on the night of the Ekadashi, that is the previous day, and perform the holy puja, the next day. Lord Vishnu is offered saffron, sandalwood paste, yellow flowers, etc., during the puja.

Trayodashi

the thirteenth day of the fortnight, trayodashi, as per the Hindu Calender, is dedicated to Lord Kaam dev, the god of love or desire in Hinduism. Anang Trayodashi is a popular festival dedicated to Kaam Dev.

Chaturdashi

Chaturdashi is the fourteenth day of the fortnight. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva. He is the destroyer of all negativities from life and the protector of his devotees, and is also known as the lord of destruction. One of the holy Trinity, Lord Shiva can be pleased with minimal offerings. You can offer him white flowers, jaggery, and seasonal fruits, milk and water to a Shiva Linga on a Chaturdashi day.

Purnima

Purnima is the Full Moon day and the fifteenth day of the fortnight which is the waxing phase of the Moon. This day is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, who is worshipped with vermilion and sweets.

Amavasya

Amavasya is the No Moon day, the fifteenth day of the Krishna Paksha, that is the waning phase of the Moon. It is the day when the ancestors are worshipped. Pitra Puja, Pinda Daan, etc., are organised for the peace of their souls and a holy bath is taken by the people.