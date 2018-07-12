where attention goes energy flows

Beautifully said! But is it beautifully understood too? A basic fact at the first sight, and a deeper concept at the core level, the saying goes true for anything and everything that you may want to associate it with.

Take the example of a very basic action: the daily workout. Ever wondered why the instructor in the gym tells you to concentrate on the workout and not just do it for the sake of performing bodily actions? Even he might not know why the phrase was told to him by his instructors, but it means a whole lot to the one who can interpret its deeper meaning.

Ever wondered why we seek blessings from our parents and grandparents sitting in far-off cities, states or countries? How will the blessings work? Blessings are a kind of positive energy which reaches the targeted person and affects them positively.

Ever wondered why the curses given by sages in the olden times worked so well? Again it is the game of energy.

Why do some people achieve a target so easily and the others have to struggle more to achieve the same level? The one who can give more attention to an aim will be able to radiate more energy into its fulfilment and the target is achieved. This is what meditation and spirituality do.

They help us connect with the inner self such that the chakras in the body are directed to give out the right amount and the right kind of energy, and lead forces to move in the direction of its fulfilment.

Why are we able to complete a task faster when we are concentrating more on it, and it takes more time when the concentration is disturbed? Again a game of attention; more attention directs the whole of our energy towards a goal, which leads it to fulfilment.

When as a child, we tried to focus sunlight on a piece of paper, using a converging lens, the paper used to get burnt. And this is what spirituality says about the power of attention.

Spirituality says that just like when an abandoned, dried garden gets your attention, and you start watering it and nurturing it, the garden gets its life back. Attention works in a similar way, leading to the flow of energy, which leads to growth similar to the way the garden blooms after you start watering it.

Ever wondered why our great-grandparents, and in fact, their grandparents too, emphasised on cooking with your heart? Food will be tasty if cooks put their heart in it, and it will not be so healthy and delicious if merely cooked with their hands, with a wavering attention and a bad mood? The secret again was attention-energy and imbibing life into it.

When practising meditation, we are told to concentrate on the deeper self, the inner light, the inner realisation of the self. This realisation of the self is termed as consciousness. When we focus our attention on the self, we realise the needs of the body, we bless our own self and cherish a love for our own soul, the being, the light which sits inside. This flow of energy towards the inner self gives life to it and this is how we discover inner happiness.