Mercury Retrograde Ending On Aug 18; How Good Is It For Your Zodiac

One thing is so sure about the retrogrades that we never know how hard they might make the situations for us. Those the worst of the mood swings, the numerous problems at work and that low level of energy are the markers of retrograde. And a Mercury retrograde is even more confusing as under its effects, the mind becomes cluttered up energy levels might be the lowest and unintended arguments come up. Dragging oneself to work or even enjoying becomes really difficult. Till now, the Mercury retrograde had been in Leo and therefore the implications must have been really hard. Now on August 18, the Mercury retrograde starts to move from Leo to a Virgo, through a transition period which will last for around two weeks. Here are the details on how the Mercury's retrograde will affect you as per zodiac.

Aries: Mar 21 - Apr 20

If you haven't had a good time with some of the closest friends of yours, then this might be the right time. A favourable time when you can improve the worsened relations of yours. Though the efforts might not bring the desired results instantly, since it will be a restart after a long time. But of course, initiating an improvement in the relations can work lots.

Taurus: Apr 21 - May 21

Travel time is expected for you during this transition period of Mercury. While on your journeys, do not forget about the long term plans besides accomplishing the short term ones. You can try taking the advice on these plans, from somebody, as you seem to be confused about your targets in the times to come. Besides this, we can expect a good response from a close relative or friend you have been trying to contact since long.

Gemini: May 22 - Jun 21

It seems you have been experiencing delays in the journeys and tours since past couple of weeks. As the period of mercury retrograde comes to an end, the chances of your delayed projects getting accomplished seem to increase. However, some issues of life which were getting ignored unintentionally, might arise during this period. So make sure not to miss on them this time.

Cancer: Jun 22 - Jul 22

For the Cancerians, the time is not favourable until August 18 if you are into business, since the expected results have not been seen. However, things will gradually get better with the coming week. For the things to get back on track, you might have to wait until September. Follow your intuition while taking decisions.

Leo: Jul 23 - Aug 21

The past weeks have been not so good for you in terms of relations, due to the Mercury retrograde, the times seem improving as the retrograde ends. Try not to rush into improving the relationship in one go. Take small steps. Practice patience.

Virgo: Aug 22 - Sept 23

There are two things you need to look into during the coming two weeks. First, put those matters aside which have been resolved now. Even the long held tasks that have completed need not be thought about any more for some time. The second is that, if you get even a glimpse of an idea there in the unconscious mind, you should start working on it. Follow your intuition and try to achieve what you have put on hold till now.

Libra: Sept 24 - Oct 23

If you have been ignoring a matter just because it was difficult to deal with, we would suggest you finish it off now. The situations might become difficult later by the end of the month. If arguments arise in the end of the month, you might be on a lower edge because of your pending tasks.

Scorpio: Oct 24 - Nov 22

The coming two weeks will get you some feeling which is different from the ordinary. It can be a divine feeling or a feeling of falling in love. Even if things happening in your life are not so good, we would suggest you practice patience as there seems a divine reason behind them

Sagittarius: Nov 23 - Dec 22

While this weekend you might not want to get indulged in resolving difficult issues, we would say that minor ones of those seem to get resolved on their own. However, might discover later that someone whom you have given a task has not done it. So, better to follow your instinct if it says that some matters need to be checked into as soon as possible.

Capricorn: Dec 23 - Jan 20

You would want to take another look into the long left issues, and long abandoned matters. Negotiations over past matters might work out for you. But constant travels and communications on other matters might not let these unforgotten things to get resolved quickly.

Aquarius: Jan 21 - Feb 19

The enough information that you will keep getting this month, will get you the required help in making your plans; a number of your plans might change with the coming pieces of information. You can try re-establishing contact with people whom you had lost the touch.

Pisces: Feb 20 - Mar 20

While you want the things to get better in your life, you lack the patience it requires in waiting to see the flowers bloom. Whether it is relationships or other projects you need to be patient during the coming time. You might have to work at the roots of problems for achieving your dreams, we advise you not to be impatient.