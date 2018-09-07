Know Your Flaws Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Aries: 21 March - 20 April Well, while they are good at heart and care a lot, they are too prone to get angry as well. They would not like it when people do not agree with them; they are kind of adamant and this habit of theirs often puts them in problems. They always have problems with one person or another.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May Taurus individuals are also adamant. Besides this, they are lazy too. They are among those who would not even get up to have a glass of water when they are feeling lazy. When angry, the first thing that comes to their mind is revenge. They are orthodox as well. It is better if you do not expect much liberty from them while handing over the keys of your freedom in their hands.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June Gemini individuals are the silent ones but clever beings. Some of them are not worthy of being trusted as well. Because of their fluctuating mind, they might not even reach a conclusion and would leave their tasks half done. Besides these, they are believed to have a lack of courage. They have a good heart and they become emotional easily.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July Cancerians are caring towards the people they love. But they are harsh too at times. They do not like it when people do not act according to them and thus might get annoyed easily. They build castles in the air and get annoyed when their baseless ideas do not materialise. Sometimes they might even become restless as well.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August Though Leos are talented and good looking, they are temperamental in nature. Sometimes they become greedy as well as jealous too. They worry more about their future than their present which might cause them to miss the joys of present life. They would sometimes create problems for their own self. They would also easily trust anybody.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September Virgos are jealous at times. They exaggerate matters and speak bad about people when they are angry at them. They have a lack of patience and they often put themselves into trouble because they are too much in a hurry. Their self confidence sometimes takes the form of over confidence. Thus they might choose not to listen to anybody and ignore other's advises.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October Librans are quite emotional and they tend to ponder a lot over their life. Their habit of comparing themselves with others brings even more tensions as well as decreases their confidence. Excessive worries might bring health issues to them. They might sometimes trust people blindly as well, because of excessive tension.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November They get easily hurt by others' words and would not forget such incidents easily. Rather than forgetting, taking a revenge would be their choice. While they seem good at heart, they might become selfish or jealous as well, at times. They would not give a second chance to people much easily.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December Sagittarians have a tendency to get attracted towards immoral activities such as gambling and drinking. They are very adamant and would not listen to anybody once they have decided about something. They do not like following orders and rather prefer their own rules. They prefer staying alone most of the time.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January Capricorns are doubtful about most of the things and about most of the people. They work hard for success and love to be admired and criticisms demotivate them. Sometimes they would shower all their possessions on a person once they trust him, and that might sometimes put them in trouble.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February Aquarians have a fluctuating mind. They cannot stick to one place or one person for long. Sticking to one person might also seem difficult for them. They are sharp minded and know how to use people for their benefit. If they are not able to maintain good relations with anyone, they would choose to break the relationship rather than improving it.