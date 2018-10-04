What Each Zodiac Woman Does When Wanting Her Ex Back

Aries An Aries woman undoubtedly looks much mature on the face. She might be so most of the times but when it comes to trying to get her ex back in life, she would become absolutely kiddish. She would often turn up outside his house and make him feel jealous of not having her in his life. She might be soon camping outside the doors of his mind with her kiddish nature. Nothing in the world can stop her from making him miss the days of their love.

Taurus Taurus women can look decent just like a puppy does. She does not like being a part of arguments and therefore carries a lot of guilt when she happens to have a fight with the partner; more so when it leads to a breakup. Now when she wants him back, she would grab every chance to look him into the eyes and send her a message of love without uttering a single word. Just like a puppy she might keep stalking just to break his resolve.

Gemini It would not be wrong to call a Gemini the most perfect salespeople on earth. When she wants her ex back, what she will first try a small talk with him. Once the ice has been broken and they are quite comfortable speaking with each other, she will use all her people skills to make him imagine the fun they are missing out which they would have had in being together.

Cancer A Cancer woman would generally pamper her partner like a mother in a relationship. So when she is no more in the relationship and wants the ex back, she would choose to surprise the partner with some homemade favourite dish which she often used to cook for him, without even him asking for it. This would be her way to make him realize that he has missed on somebody who loved him with the whole of her heart. So that he misses being 'pampered and loved and cared for' all at the same time.

Leo Pretty true it is that Leo women are too proud to call up their ex first. What she would prefer is that he should realise his mistake and then apologise. But that does not mean she does not want him back. So whenever he is going to be around, she would tempt him by acting like a super celebrity, dressing up better than everybody around and then flirting and then probably flirting with an equally good-looking man around. So that even if she calls him up, it should be him to apologise first.

Libra A social butterfly is what we can describe a Libra woman as. She gets most of her dating invitations from parties and other social gatherings that she attends. Hanging out with friends is what energises her just so well. She would choose a party where she expects her once lover to come and win him back. So these social birds would choose social gatherings to get another chance of love.

Virgo Well, it does not sound much romantic the way in which a Virgo will try winning her ex back. They generally start as best friends in the case of a Virgo. The earth element in Virgo will make her reach out to him whenever he is in need. After all, that is the way we realize somebody's importance when we are no more together as life partners. Therefore, a Virgo woman will watch for the moments he needs some help.

Scorpio Love is never over for a Scorpio. Either she loves him and never sees a fight as a fight, or she would end everything and forget if anything ever happened between both of them. However, when the case is the former one, she would simply call him up at the most unexpected hours and tell him to forget about the misunderstandings and come back.

Sagittarius For a Sagittarius girl, it might be the love for adventures and the nature of always staying outdoors is what had brought them together in the first place. She thinks it is the same common interest that might reunite them. After the breakup, if she wants the man to be back in her life, she would find ways in which both of them can go out together (either with friends or just the two of them) so that he misses the good old days of their togetherness.

Capricorn Well, Capricorns are definitely the naturally gifted strategists. They generally choose the most brilliant and the brainies for a relationship. She believes that breaking up once and then trying to get them back directly holds a risk of proving oneself stupid before the person. Hence, rather than directly targeting the once-lover, she would choose to impress his best friend, who can influence him the most.

Aquarius Would it be wrong to call an Aquarius a master of communication skills? Obviously not. There are fewer chances that the breakup happened with a fight in her case, since she knows how to handle the heat of the arguments. So when she wants him back, she would start talking gradually, increasing little every day, starting from little things here and there, and then would make the talks a little longer, causing him to miss those long walks under the stars.