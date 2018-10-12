What Does It Mean To Be A Fire Sign?

1. Warm-hearted And Welcoming Well, what can give you more warmth than fire? This is exactly how fire signs are. The friend of yours who always welcomes you with a smile to her room and makes you feel as comfortable as your own house, might be one of these fire signs.

Only those who are the closest to them would know that they make one feel absolutely safe and assured. Not making you comfortable when you are one of their responsibilities might hurt the ego of the fire signs, hence they make sure you are happy as long as you are with them.

2. Independent Though Sometimes Uncontrolled Fire seeks independence. It might burn you off if you ever try to obstruct its path. A fire burns in the hearts of fire sign people when it comes to living their life on their own terms. They do not like being questioned; nor do they like being ordered to do a job. They think that they can themselves decide well enough on their lives. However, that might make them look uncontrolled sometimes. But isn't that exactly what we would expect from fire signs? Fire takes no orders!

3. Passionately Active As Fire Fire might decide to spark again from half-burnt ashes, or it might decide to follow the wind and put itself off, if it wants to. Fire signs are super active. They show tremendous enthusiasm when they are passionate about something. They love to see desired things happening and more so when it is them who are the doers. That is why physical workouts often help them direct this energy of theirs. They have a tendency to be lazy as well, depending upon their interest in the job in hand, just like how the fire does not want to burn and lies dormant amidst the wind.


