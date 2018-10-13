Here Is What It Means To Be A Water Sign!

The Silent Observers All the three zodiacs falling in this category are great at observing people. You might not even realise that they would have known a lot about you just by observing your ways. There would know everything about the people around them. Not just this, their so-called gut feeling is constantly at work giving them hints about people they want to know about. And what is more surprising is that their gut feeling proves right most of the times.

Intensely Considerate And Romantic Cancer is probably on top of the list of the most romantic zodiac signs. Then follows Scorpio. Since they are emotional and feel things intensely, they are romantic as well as emotional. They sense the world closely and want to make it a happy place, applying the philosophy of loving one and all out of kindness. When it comes to love, they are loyal as well as romantic.

Can Be Expected To Have Mood Swings Probably it is their intense feelings which can even make them unpredictable sometimes. They fall prey to mood swings. However, this trait does not relate much to Pisces as much as to Cancer and Scorpios. While Cancerians and Pisceans are good at controlling their emotions, Scorpios might burst out as a heavy flow of water, thus proving their moody nature.

Wavering As Water Well, expecting a water sign not to waver would mean being unfair with their water element. Just as water does, the water signs also change their decisions. There is hardly any decision that they would take on their own and stick firmly to it. They always want somebody to support them in their decisions. Without somebody to support, they might not feel much confident. It could be a relative, sibling or a friend.