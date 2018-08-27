Weekly Horoscope: 26 August 2018- 01 September 2018

Life has many ups and downs. But will your week have more of ups or downs? Find out in your weekly horoscope for August 26th to 1st September below.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

Your work life will take a huge turn this week as there are loads of changes in stores for you with this regard. For instance, your confidence levels will increase while dealing with clients. Your charming and honest nature will help impress your clients and you will also have a upper hand over them. You may accomplish things much faster with the support of your life partner in your personal life. You are advised to be quite vocal with your feelings for them as your silence may be misinterpreted. Your finances will in a good state, with income and expenses being almost equal. Your health will be good throughout the week.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

It is a good time to embark in travels, especially for personal pursuits. It will help enrich your life and also break the monotony of work and life that has caught up with you for quite some time. You have accomplished everything you desire at work and now it is time to set back and relax. Businesswise though, this week may not be the right time to start anything new as you may just not meet the right people. On the other hand, it is a good time to pursue new romantic relationships if you haven’t been involved lately. Short term investments will help earn you a quick buck but it is important not to get lured and think of a different but steady source of income.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

This week, your focus will be on self evaluation and development. It is the time to improve on yourself by being alone. This will be especially helpful if you have experienced a tough period lately. It is time to think ahead and bring positive changes in your life. If you feel a spark missing in your marital life as well, try to work things out from a different perspective instead of playing the blame game. Finances will be good as old investments will give good returns. You may also procure money from a new source which can be used to buying long term assets like land and property. Make sure go seek through trusted sources though. Your health will be good.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

Cancerians are known to be extremely sensitive and it is time to take things slow today, especially at your relationship front. It may be possible that your partner and you may not be on a same page regarding your relationship so think before taking the next step with your partner. You are highly advised to keep your emotions aside before making important decisions at your work place. There may be increase in expenses which will mainly be directed towards pleasing someone and that strictly needs to be avoided as the loss will only be yours in the future. Health wise, it is time to start with a balanced diet and exercise before your health issues may turn up to be something major.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

You will be filled with energy this week which should be used in doing something constructive. It is a perfect time to finish off any tasks that have been on the backburner lately so that you can find some time for yourself towards the end of the week. Family affairs should be your priority around mid week as an unexpected crisis may arise in that regard. Your expenses may be on a rise. All your efforts to make some savings may not be successful and this may get onto your nerves. Try to be strict with your finances, or better still, let your significant other handle them. Some health problems may arise due to excess mental stress, which can be reduced by practising meditation and yoga.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

There may be someone that will try to steal your limelight at your work place so try not to partner with someone in a project or reveal the details of anything you are working on to anyone. If you play the cards right, you will just become eligible for a promotion. New investment opportunities in business will excite you and may become an additional source of your income. Your family and children may need your extra attention today therefore you are advised to heed to their demands. There may be some health issues with your life partner around mid week which may be due to added responsibility. Try to give them a helping hand and see their health improving on its own.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

This week is all about making new contacts and rekindling your relationship with a few older ones. Spending time with people close to you will give you the mental strength and energy that you need to fight off the tough circumstances in life. Work wise, things are looking up as you will assigned a project that will be quite different from your usual work. Make sure to give it your best and prove to people that you are worthy of your pay check. Energetic morning will lead to energetic day and what better way than yoga? Early morning sessions will not only keep you charged up throughout the day but will also keep you fit and active. Your marital life will be good. Stay away from making unnecessary expenses though.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

It will all be about experiment this week as you will experience a lot of changes in all aspects of your life. Be it relationships or career taking the road less travelled will definitely lead you to success. But remember your values on the way and do not indulge in anything that is against your core morals. Parents support and love will keep you on top of your game at work. Relationships too will blossom with someone who you thought was way out of your league. It is better to make long term investments rather than short term gains and as long as you stay away from borrowing or lending money, your finances will be just fine throughout the week.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

It is time to stop riding along and take charge of your life instead. Are you fed up with things not going your way? It may just be because you are doing something just for the heck of it. What’s life without a few challenges? Go out there, find something you like doing and indulge in it. Life is too short to do anything you don’t like. Business people will experience good gains in their field. New sources of income will strengthen your finances as well. As far as your relationships go, being honest and true to your partner will get you the same kind of commitment from their side as well.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Your priorities need to be re arranged this week as focus on your work is important or else you may be replaced with someone better. Remember if you want to show them what you are worth, better show it with your actions. It is a good time to start anything new for people in the business field. Taking the opinions of your life partner will definitely do you good as they may give advice through a different perspective which may just solve your problem. It is advised not to take any risky decisions in your finances this week as things may become tough. At the same time, do not keep yourself from indulging once on a while though. Your marital life may just more interesting as your life partner reveals a new facade of your personality.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

A lot of attention and hard work may be required at your work place this week as you will be tested for your intelligence and skills. It is up to you for making the best use of it to impress your bosses. You may have to go on a short trip for your business which will help you increase your reach and make contacts. However, students may find it difficult to study as their concentration levels may be low. There may be some unforeseen expenses due to an ill family member but new income sources will provide necessary respite. It is important not to be too bossy in your relationship as it just stifles the needs of the other partner.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

Your intuition should be able to guide you all through the week in case of any confusion you are facing off late. Job opportunities will be aplenty for those who are seeking a change in their jobs. Business people may find it hard to fill up targets but all will be well at the end of the week as things will return to their normal phase. It is important to carry out tasks that help reduce your stress, like yoga or meditation. Spending some good time together will family will help you bond with them. It will be a good week for your romance as your relationship will move on to the next level. Your finances will be good.