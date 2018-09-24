Weekly Horoscope: 24 September 2018 - 30 September 2018

Aries: 21 March - 20 April It will be the right time to retrospect a few aspects of your life. Things you had put in the back burner should become your priority this week. Also, your health needs your attention. It is finally time to kick off any addiction you may be having and detox your body of all the bad stuff. Financially, saving for a rainy day should be on top of your list and should be done immediately after pay day. Your love life will need a push from the stars as you may find it difficult to find your soul mate. However, keep your dating game going. You are sure to find someone interesting.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May People may take advantage of your easy going nature today, especially at work. Try to be opinionated and not let people trample over you. If you think that you will gain anything from it, remember that the world is more selfish than you thought. Your marital life will be at the forefront this week. There will be increased chemistry between your partner and you which will result in many memorable moments. You will have nothing to worry about regarding your finances as incomes and expenses will be equal. However, you health may need attention, especially if you are suffering from diabetes.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June You may feel out of place for most of the time during the week. This may be at the start of a new career you have embarked on. It is important to find a balance and not get frustrated with everyone. You will be spiritually inclined and may look into finding inner peace with yourself. Your love partner will definitely help you in this endeavour and this will go on to make your relationship stronger. Taking small steps to achieve your financial goals will help rather than day dreaming and waiting for the universe to make things happen for you. The first step, however, will be to control your expenses. Your health will be good.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July You may find that things are not going in your favour. However, you are required to keep a positive attitude towards everything. Remember that if one door closes, many others open up. All you have to do is identify the opportunity and give it your best. You will undergo a lot of ups and downs in your relationship front as well. Patience will get you through the most difficult situations. Your finances are your business and none others. Make sure not to ask anyone for financial advice as mankind is quite selfish. If you keep that in mind, you are good to go. A good diet and exercise is essential for healthy living.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August This week will be about team work for you as your leadership skills will be put to test at your work place. If you want to see changes in people around you, you have to bring about a change in yourself. If you are feeling that your partner has been disinterested in the relationship lately, it is better to let them go. Try to find solace in the company of your best friends. If you are in the business field, it is time to get those old contacts to give a push to your business. There may be excess expenditure mid week which may be troublesome for your finances. If someone is pestering you for a treat or a gift, give them a firm no.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September Things are finally falling into place for you and this may make you extremely happy. Your career is finally going the way you wanted. This week, however, it is time to give attention to your family as your ignorance has made them really upset. Whisk them off for a vacation to make up for all the lost time with them. You will find that their happiness will bring you inner peace as well. If you are worried about the expenses, don't be as old investments will pay off huge returns this week. Great timing, right? However, things may be topsy turvy in your relationship with your partner as there may be ego clashes often, which may weaken the relationship.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October It is advised you make peace with your enemies this week if you want things to go on smoothly at your work place. This week is very important for you and hence you need to keep your friends close but your enemies closer. Do not let petty issues at home disturb you mentally. You can initiate an activity at home which will help bring your family members closer. Relationship wise, it is the right time to pursue things further if you have been in a relationship lately. Due to your stars, your proposal has all the chances to get accepted. If you haven't been getting the required results with your finances, it may be wise to get the advice of an elderly person to sort things out.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November You will be the ultimate people's person this week as your attractive and charming personality will help you get noticed anywhere you go. Your great persuasion powers and diplomacy will help achieve success in almost anything you do. This, however, may not work in your relationship. If you have been hiding your true self from your partner, it is high time to let them know before both of you get serious. Financially, short term gains may keep you happy for now but it may be wise to look into an alternate source of income. Your health may take a back seat this week due to you being highly active in your social life. Make sure not to eat out a lot as stomach ailments have always been worrisome for you.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December Your creative energies will be flowing this week. If you have been trying to get out of your 9 to 5 job and seek new grounds, this is the right time for you. Just make sure you have a solid support system to encourage you and also catch you if you fall. Nevertheless, daring to do something new will definitely pay off. Businessmen will find new prospects in their business which will help them move forward. Your personal life will be good, provided you do not try to dominate your partner. If you have been experiencing health problems lately, it is time to get yourself a thorough check before shunning them as minor issues.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January You always want to succeed in anything you do and sometimes you may take the wrong route to success. While it may be okay in today's selfish, it is important to consider the interests of others as well. If you find that things are not going according to plan, just have patience. Things always happen for a reason. You cannot control everything in your life. This goes for your relationships as well. Being over possessive may stifle your partner. Just trust them to give them enough space to breathe or else it may just be late. Your finances will be sorted provided you do not let emotions override you. Health wise, no issues are foreseen throughout the week.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February Luck will favour you highly this week. Things at your work place will be great as you will successfully complete your goals and become a star performer. Just make sure not to let your success get into your mind and become haughty. This week will give you enough time for yourself which you may indulge in doing activities that interest you. After all, you deserve the break. In the relationship front, however, you may feel lonely and desperate to find a partner. Tell your friends to hook you up if you are unable to find a date. Your finances will be good as there will be inflow of money. As much as you may want to spend it, it is wise to save for a better future.