Weekly Horoscope: 17 September 2018 - 23 September 2018

Aries: 21 March – 20 April This week will be all about clearing your impending deadlines and tasks. This will help you de-clutter which may result in fewer worries throughout the week. You are also undergoing a very productive period of your life and hard work will help you reap its benefits. Business people need to take extra care of their finances. It is always better to get everything in writing, even if your best friend is involved. Being a spend thrift by nature, it is important to keep your finances under control as well. Your dating game may reach a whole new level with you meeting someone exactly opposite to you. Be ready to keep your options as it may just work out. There will be nothing to worry about regarding your health.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May Your skill set and abilities will be put to test at your work place this week. Though you may feel that this is done to bring you down, going forward and giving your best will just raise the respect your boss has for you. It is a good time for business people to attend social events and increase your contacts. This will definitely help your business to surge forward. Financially, taking small but meaningful steps in saving money will lead to an easy retirement life. Making the right food choices such as cutting back on sugar and excess fats in your diet, coupled with exercising will definitely help you keep healthy and strong.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June Things may not be as they seem so it is better to confront in case of doubt rather than assuming. You need to remember not to expect anyone's help and be on your own. However, make sure to clearly communicate your boundaries with people you are working with so that there is no place for arguments. A huge event may be organised in your home. It will not be long before they lovingly forget previous issues and come together to make the event a success. Your life partner may have some difference of opinion. Make sure to listen to them instead of assuming they are always wrong. Family functions usually mean a surge in expenses but staying within the budget will not cause a dent in your finances at all. Remember, it is all in the mind.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July Your work life will see no major changes this week as your social life will be in focus. You may find yourself among some rather jealous friends who are trying to harm your image by spreading false rumours about you. It is advised you do not justify their gosssip by giving explanations to everyone and maintain silence. You may find that emotional decisions may affect your future gains. It is the right time to make money this week if you take the advice of an elder in the family or even a good financial advisor. Business people should not be lured with short ways of earning money and invest on long term returns instead. Do not give into temptations and indulge in foods your doctor has strictly advised you to stay away from if you do not want to be bed ridden for a long time.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August Laziness or negligence at your work place this week will result in long term repercussions in your professional life. In fact, it may also stall a promotion. It may be possible that something in your personal life is affecting your work life, Make sure to create a clear distinction between both or else things may become very difficult for you in the future. It is time to dust yourself off and get the scales of your life to balance again. It is strictly advised you ditch the idea of dating a colleague as the relationship may not last and things at work later may become completely awkward. Your finances need to be sorted as well. Make a budget for everything to keep them in line. Business people may not gain anything from partnerships this week. Your health will be good.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September You may get enough space to experiment with your creativity this week, which will eventually pay off as your seniors may be quite impressed with your out of the box thinking. In fact, people in creative businesses will also see an increase in their clientele and projects pipelined. Your love life will be cordial but married counterparts may not do well. Your life partner and be upset with your regarding something that you may have forgotten. Gifting them flowers and chocolates will definitely help. Financially, it is important to understand where your finances stand if you do have an idea about where most of your money is going. You may want to concentrate on your health and get that gym membership this week.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October This week will be all about changes, whether in your personal or professional life. Things will seem to take a turn for the good. This is the right time to change your outlook towards your life as well. This will increase your self confidence as well which will help uplift your career. If you have recently turned single, your emotions may need some time to settle down. Instead surround yourself with people who know your worth. Your family members will help you bounce back only if you believe in them and yourself. Do not be lured into shady investments schemes and take you time to make financial decisions. Your health will change for the better this week.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November Planning will help get you most out of your busy week. Make sure to dedicate some time for each aspect of your life, whether it is work your family or friends. Plans will also make you accomplish your work goals sooner, impressing your seniors. There may be some on-off tensions arising among your family members this week. Try to use your tact and may be some emotional drama in order to get the, back together. This age old tactic has always been successful. Do not to follow your friends to make investments as their financial goals may be different from yours. Ill health of your life partner may cause you some worry and expenses. Make sure to make them feel good from inside. This will help them to spring back on their feet faster.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December You may find yourself at loggerheads with your colleagues at your work place. It may be wise to ask your seniors to intervene if things get out of hand. They may just understand you and assign you a different project. Things at home may not go as planned which may leave you a bit frustrated. Try not to showcase this to your family members as you may just end up hurting them. Business men may benefit from the advice of their business partners. A change of way to look at things may just be the right things to solve your issues. One of your parents may need medical attention so keep an eye on them and try not to leave them alone. Singletons may come across any interesting partner while socialising. Though you may not hit it off instantly, giving some time may just let the flower blossom.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January You will be at the top of your game at your work place this week, with your efficiency and productivity being at an all time highest. You will prove yourself as a great team leader and earn accolades for yourself. While everything will be smooth of the personal front as you will maintain cordial relationship with everyone in the family. However, impulsive buys may imbalance your finances and this is something that should be seriously avoided as it will have negative repercussions to your financial future. This is the right time for business people to expand their business. An overseas trip is also on the cards for them. If you haven't been investing in yourself, this is the time Remember that a weak body will get you nowhere.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February You may have to make sacrifices this week in order to accommodate the interest of your loved ones. Also, you may be assigned a task at your work place which may be outside your area of expertise. The good relations you maintain with your colleagues will come in handy now. This week will be all about restricting your desires to give way for others. This will just prove you mettle to the people around you, especially your family members. Your life partner too may help you in this endeavour with all their heart and soul. Health wise, you may suffer from pain in the lower parts of your body. Get yourself checked by a specialist to ease your pain instead of relying on self medication. Your finances will be good as long term investments will pay back.