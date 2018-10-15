Weekly Horoscope: 15 October 2018 - 21 October 2018

Aries: 21 March – 20 April Surging ahead and thinking about oneself may not always be the better thing to do. Sometimes you may want to think about those who rely on you. Do not break their trust. Your business acumen will be on peak this week. Let it guide to the right things. The love and support from your family will further compel you to great heights. There are lots of gains on stores for you in the coming days so extra expenses will not be a worry. Your life partner mat not give in to your demands which may make you a little upset. Try to give them space and understand their point of view.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May You may be bombarded with a lot of work all of a sudden and will be expected to give your best. Do not fret as proper planning and the right course of action will help you complete all the deadlines way ahead of time. There may be some problems in your personal life as well. It is advised you show a bit more emotion towards your life partner so that they feel important. Long term investments will be fruitful. All your financials endeavours will be successful as well. However, people with diabetes need to take special care of themselves.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June It is time to start taking the initiative at your work place. Speaking out will not only get you noticed but will also increase your credibility. If you are feeling any kind of restlessness, visiting a religious place will give you peace. Everything will be peaceful in your personal life, just make sure to stay away from the advice of a third person as it will cause more harm than good. Your finances will be good as old investments will pay good returns. Singles need to stay away from socialising for a while as it is not the right time to meet anyone new.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July The usual work life may make you a bit dull lately. If you find this seriously affecting your work, it is better to take a break and whisk yourself off to a vacation. In fact, travels are on the cards for you this week. The fear of rejection may keep you away from your dreams. It is important to take the risk and success will surely favour you. There may be some issues in your married life as lack of understanding may weaken your relationship. You are advised to spend more time with your life partner and do things which both of you love. This may help bring the spark back in your relationship. Elderly people may have to take special care of their health this week.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August This is the right time to unleash your creativity in your work space. If you find yourself restricted, then it is time to change your job and find something that will give wings to your dreams. For business personnel, partnerships in business will give your business a fresh breath, something it badly is in need of. You will have good finances but it is important to streamline them into expenses and savings. Your marital life will be good. However, this may be troubled times for those in relationships. However, ending the relationship is not the solution. Indulging in exercise everyday will help you stay fit and active. MOST READ: 15 Ayurvedic Home Remedies For Wisdom Tooth Pain

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September Your strategy planning skills will be put to test this week at your work place. You will come across a lot of sticky situations and your tact and gift of diplomacy will get you through. Business people are predicted to meet certain influential people who will help take their business forward. This is the time to pay attention to the needs of your loved ones as they will need your support and love. Married couples will finally be blessed with good news, something that they may have been awaiting from a long time. You have always believed in saving for the future and this will keep your financial game stronger. Your health will be good.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October You will finally start to feel comfortable and secured in your work which will also help you boost your performance. However, this week will be all about your personal life as there may be some pressing matters to take care of. Going on a fun trip with your family members will not only change the moods of everyone, but will also help you relax and unwind. You will come across a lot of financial gains. Make sure to plan on saving a majority of these instead of spending it all. God times lie ahead for students as their plans to go abroad for studies will culminate. You may come down with allergies due to seasonal changes this week.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November This is the right time to prove your mettle at your work place this week. It is alright if you want to keep your ideas forward a steal the limelight. In this competitive world, you will be left behind if you don't do so. On the other hand, if you feel that your relationship is not going in the right way, try to be a bit more compassionate and loving. You will notice that love will eventually turn things around. New sources of income are foreseen, which will keep your finances steady. Make sure to give time to pamper yourself and give your body a break or else your hectic life and cause health issues.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December Your forgetful nature may cause some problems at work this week. Try to write things down to remember them. Maintaining a journal will also help. Business people may have to keep a close watch on their business dealing and read any fine print carefully. There may be some problems in your family. You will have to make sure not to lose your temper and keep things calm. Marital life will be good. Singles may come across someone interesting but it may be wise not to expect any commitment from them. There will be a steady flow of income but you are advised to hold your horses in terms of expenses. If you are suffering from high blood pressure, it is important for you to stay away from foods with too much salt.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January It is important not to trust just anyone at your workplace this week as they may carry vested interests. Although it may be difficult to do everything on your own if you are made a part of a group project, make sure to do the important research yourself. Business people faced with opportunities for short term travels should be seized as it may prove to be good in the long run. Your finances will be good, provided to take the advice of experts to invest in this volatile market. Ill health of your spouse may worry you. Try to give them more of your attention and care. MOST READ: What Does Letter X On Your Palms Reveal

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February There may be lots of things that be require your attention at your work place. At times you may even feel overworked and underpaid. Just remember that your hard work will be noticed by the seniors and you will definitely be rewarded for it. Your family life will be cordial and may provide you with respite from work problems. Spending time cracking jokes and laughing with them will prove to be a stress buster for you. There may be sudden expenses which may compel you to use your savings. This will only be a temporary issue and you will definitely bounce back. It is important to keep a check on your diet if you want to stay healthy.