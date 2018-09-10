Weekly Horoscope: 10 September 2018 - 16 September 2018

Aries: 21 March – 20 April You may notice a lot of positive changes in your life this week. These changes will be influenced by the new moon in the beginning of the week. Everything that you plan will culminate exactly according to your wishes. But it is important not to be too overwhelmed with the change of things. Small arguments among family members may arise around mid week. Though there may not be much you can do about it, do refrain from getting involved in it. But all will be rosy in your marital life. If you haven't had the time to spend with your partner lately, now is the time to surprise them with a romantic outing. Your health may need attention as it may be negatively affected with all the commotion at home.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May Your work life will be on a roll this week. You may be assigned a project which may not interest you initially but try to give it your best nevertheless. You will find that the tables are turning in your favour. The care and love from your spouse will provide you with a solid support system, which will enable you to achieve greater height of success. Businessmen may have to use different tactics in order to increase sales. The best way to do it is to win the trust of your customers. Students may find it easy to concentrate on their studies. For singles, it is a good time to meet someone special. Make sure to be completely honest with them as opposed to exaggerating things just to impress them. They may just like it simple. Health wise, a good diet and exercise will help you get back in shape.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June Planning your schedule and meetings at work in advance will help you be more efficient and productive. It will work to impress your bosses as well as earn you a promotion. Your finances will be good, provided you be systematic in that as well. Controlling your urge to buy that expensive dress you are eyeing on will indeed keep you away from a financial catastrophe. The stars are in your favour so any risks that you take regarding investments will pay off. There may be hiccups on the way of your marital life. Make sure not to be too disinterested towards your partner's needs. Health wise, it is wise to stay away from desserts if your diabetic, as the end of the week may not be good for you.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July Huge success in your professional life is foreseen. The stars are aligned perfectly to bring you all the luck and happiness in the world. It will be much easier for you to achieve your goals. To add cherry on top, your family and friends will come together to enjoy your success. The only ones that may not be a part of your success may be one of your relative, who will try to steal the limelight away from you. It is better to ignore such people as fate will usually take care of them. Your life partner may be upset with you for not giving them importance over your work. This week, pampering them will help sort things out. You are advised to visit a good physician for a seemingly minor health problem that you may have been facing lately as ignoring it may have bad consequences. Financially, long term investments will pay off.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August This may be a time where your social life will take precedence over everything else in your life. Going out, meeting new friends and doing something adventurous will once again let to enjoy the joy of living. Another reason to indulge in things that interest you is that your finances will completely be taken care of due to the good position of your stars. The investment that you have made long time back will result in a good steady flow of money. You can use this time to spend with your family too and bond with them. However, you are advised not to let the dominant nature in you take over in your relationships as it may just stifle the bond you have with your partner. Your health will be good, with a few minor seasonal allergies.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September Things will be average in your work life this week. But make sure that you keep yourself aware of the surrounding at work or else you may just end up being a butt of jokes among your colleagues. Organising a fun family trip may help your family members bond together and forget all the issues that were affecting the peaceful atmosphere at home. This, my friend, is a sure shot method, which is tried and tested for ages. Meeting influential people may just give your business a boost. A good marketing strategy may just have the power to turn your business upside down. There may be a rise in expenses that may trouble you. You may have to forego your favourite things for some financial stability. Health wise, there may be nothing to worry about. Just be careful not to indulge in rash driving.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October Your brain will be on an overload this week as you will make a lot of new plans that may need a good strategy to succeed. Remember hard work and determination along with a pinch of success is an age old recipe for success. Huge financial benefits are on the way, making your finance stronger. Things at home too will be good. Make sure not to be too stingy to the demands of your family members as their happiness along with your parents' blessings will keep you happy too. However, there may be quite a few hurdles in your love life as you may not find many similarities between your partner and you. This difference may be the major cause of conflicts among you, which at a point can get to your nerves. It is advised to drop subtle hints to your partner first to gauge whether they want to end the relationship rather than assuming or abruptly ending it.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November Things may be slow at your work place this week. However, plans of a change in career will see you coming face to face with a lot of good opportunities. This is the time where your influential contacts will come into picture. Never shy away from asking a favour as it would just mean the difference between life and death in this competitive world. Your expenses may be high and you may find it difficult to curb them, given your spendthrift nature. A lot of self control may be required to balance the incomes and gains before you end up inviting a storm in your financial life. Taking the advice of your finances-literate better half will definitely help. So set your ego aside and hand over your finances to them. This would be the wisest decisions you were to make so far.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December Things will finally look up at your work place, especially if you have been experiencing a dull period lately. You may finally receive accolades of all the hard work that you have been putting in through last week. It is finally time to taste sweet success. Family members may be upset with your careless nature. Now that you have accomplished what you wanted on your work front, you can finally give attention to their needs. It may not be the right time to make investments so make sure to avoid the calls of your financial advisor in their regard. However, there will be a steady flow of income, giving you nothing to worry about. You may have to act a bit more responsible in your marital life in order to stay away from constant criticism from your life partner.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January There may be someone trying to sabotage your plans at the work front, a jealous colleague or a boss who does not want to see you rise. This may play a spoilsport in your career as you will be too consumed with their hatred, not letting you think about anything else. However, good times lie ahead for students as they will achieve what they desire for in their studies. Applied for a foreign university? You will just be accepted. There will be a new vigour and energy in your marital life this week. Make sure to be open experiencing new with your life partner as it may just strengthen your relationship.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February You may be inclined to explore new territories this week. Though this will be completely new to your nature, you are advised to go ahead with the flow. You will just end up finding out how much you can really endure. You will be filled with energy and enthusiasm that will help you succeed in your personal life as well. Friends and family will further add to your happiness as their well wishes will make you feel special. However, your finances may be something to worry about. Make sure not to indulge in short term investments as you may suffer from losses. Your health will be good but your spouse health may need attention.