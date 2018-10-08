Weekly Horoscope: 08 October 2018 - 14 October 2018

Aries: 21 March – 20 April Your anger issue may get the better of you this week and create a lot of difficult situations. Therefore, it may be wise to think twice before reacting on an issue or accusing someone of something. Your love life may be on the rocks due to some mistrust with your partner. Try to listen to their point of view before reaching on any conclusions. The truth may not be what it seems. Being too confident with your finances may not work out in your favour this week. When people with a lot of experience give you advice, it is always better to listen. Your health will be good, provided you indulge in a lot of exercises.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May Your calm and composed nature may make it a breeze for others to work with you. This may make you a people's person and increase your viability. On your personal front, something unexpected is foreseen from your life partner. It may take you by surprise initially but it will eventually make you think that whatever happens happens for the best indeed. Differences among family member may raise tensions in the family. However, things will resolve on their own around the weekend. Your finances may not give you the returns that you may have been expecting. It is important to have patience instead of taking decisions in haste. Health wise, you will have no concerns.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June You are advised not to trust anyone at your workplace today, especially if your boss has assigned an important task to you. They may have vested interests and may create hurdles on your path. You may also have to steer away from your comfort zone in order to make things work. Your marital life may be blissful. There will be a new found attraction between your life partner and you which may help you get the old spark back and rekindle your romance. Your finances will be good, provided you do not indulge on impulsive buys. It is important for you to keep a check on your weight, especially if you a big fan of junk food.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July There may be a lot of changes in stores for you at your work place. Instead of resisting, it may be wise to ride the wave. Things may eventually turn in your favour. You may be at the crossroads this week in your personal life where your interests may be pitted against the interests of those you love. You will have to buckle up and do things that you may be expected to do rather than what you really want to do. Finances will be good. Previously made investments will pay good dividends, leaving you something to indulge as well. Travels for business will prove to be quite tiring but will help you make some good contacts. Morning walks will be quite beneficial for your health.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August There may be a lot of people giving you advice and trying to steer you in a particular direction at work. It is important to handle them in the right way and not come across as crude, but at the same time making it clear to them that you are wise enough to make your own decisions. Having a lot of patience and understanding is a key to a good relationship. Financially, increase in some bills may worry you and you may struggle to fill them up due to your erratic income patterns. Your health will be good as long you do not negativity stay in your mind for long or else it may give way to physical illness.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September This is week is all about coming across things that are completely unexpected in your way. It is better to embrace the changes and be open to experiments as it may help you gain a new perspective. If you have been in the same business for a while and not seeing any growth, this is the right time to experiment. Your relationship may undergo a rocky patch and may give rise to a lot of arguments and misunderstandings. You are advised not to be adamant and let your heart take over your practical thinking. Your finances will be good. In fact, incomes may exceed your expenses. People with diabetes are advised to follow a strict eating time and not stay hungry for long.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October Giving up has never been on your dictionary. Have patience and keep working hard. You will definitely emerge victorious. Is your life partner behaving a bit off than usual? It may be so that they are giving you some sort of signal. Up your antenna a bit and try to decode their signals. Better still, have an open conversation to understand the cause of their uneasiness. Wrong decisions taken in the past may have its repercussions on your finances now. It is not the right time to invest in the share market so steer clear of that idea as of now. There may be some good new coming your way pretty soon. Your health will be good, with no major concerns to look out for.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November It is important to gain a different perspective in your life if you haven't seen any growth in your career lately. You may just come across a life changing advice. Being hot headed at all times may turn even your accomplices into your enemies. You need to understand that the universe does not revolve around you. You are advised to be vocal in your relationships or else your partner may take your silence as being disinterested. Family members will love and support you whole heartedly. On the financial front, making investments at the advice of others may be a bad decision. Keeping away from junk food may be difficult for you but it will help keep you away from a whole lot of health problems.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December Not all things may go your way this week, with people being pitted against you at all times. Being soft spoken and adjustable may work out in such cases. This week is apt for making some travelling plans if you haven't been out lately. It will help you break your monotonous work-life pattern and renew your batteries. Your life partner may want more of your attention. Being ready to oblige and also surprise them with a gift in order to make them feel special. There may be incomes from completely unexpected source towards the end of this week. It may be wise to invest extra money for a goof future instead to spending it all. Health wise, problems relating to the eyes may crop up.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January Your life will take an interesting turn this week, the planets reveal. Though you may find it difficult to accept these changes, they are better for your future. There are some situations which may call for your attention at home. A lot of short term gains in your finances are foreseen for you. Any extra expenses this week will not have an effect on your budget whatsoever. However, it is important to keep control as the festive season is nearing and you may want to keep back up for all the extra shopping. People with heart problems are advised to stay away oily and fried food and try to lose some weight.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February There may be a change of position at your work place, probably a promotion along with a pay rise. This may make you an envy among your colleagues, with all the competition at your work place. You are advised to just enjoy the fruit of your hard labour and ignore them. If your relationship is taking a lot of time to get into the next step, it may be wise to step back and retrospect. Also find out if your partner and you are on the same page and see a future ahead because if things are one-sided it will never work out. Your finances will be good. However ill health of a family member may give you something to worry about.