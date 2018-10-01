Weekly Horoscope: 01 October 2018 - 07 October 2018

Aries: 21 March - 20 April This week will see a major change in your life in all regards. This is the perfect time to work on unfinished projects or even unresolved issues in your relationships. Also make sure to stay away from herd mentality. It may not be a good time to start new relationships, especially if you just came out of one. Your finances may be muddled up from the past as you weren't paying much attention to them lately. It is now time to take the reins in your hand and steer your way to a secure financial future and build up a portfolio that will help you grow in the future. Your health will be good if you stay away from indulging in treats often.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May Things will finally go your way if you haven't been lucky lately. However, a few hidden enemies may cause hurdles on your path. Try to ignore them and they will move on. Business people may have to work on their marketing skill to get to where they want their products to be. Trying to hire experts for the same will help to an extent. This is the right time to work on your marriage if you have been experiencing a rocky patch. Your finances will be good as making investments in real estate will be quite fruitful. Health wise, no major issues are foreseen this week.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June You will be on the roll this week at your work place. But being on top of your game may have its own side effects on you. Getting all the attention and appreciation from your seniors at your work place may make you a bit braggy and proud. Watch how you treat other people around this time as it will ascertain your true character. You will also be a bit self centric when it comes to your relationships and this will be the main cause of a tiff with your partner. Try to work on this and you may notice that things are changing for good. Financially, indulging in shopping may invite some unforeseen circumstances so try to keep away from it.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July The position of planets is predicted to bring about positive changes at your work place this week. Keep your eyes open to grab any opportunity coming your way. Your will power will help you achieve everything that you desire for. Your family members will be proud of your achievement. However, tiffs with life partner may make you retrospect your relationship. It is important to sit together and try to find the root of your conflicts or else it may just be too late. If they want more attention from you, try to oblige. People with blood pressure may have to keep away from excess salt as it will worsen their condition. Good gains are foreseen around the weekend.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August Clear thinking and strategy making will definitely help you achieve your goals this week at your work place. However, your personal life will be chaotic and may occupy majority of your mental space. Instead of trying to salvage the situation, you are advised to keep away from all the drama as things are predicted to eventually settle down. You may come across a lot of financial opportunities. Make sure to do some thorough background check before making investments. There is some income foreseen through a completely unexpected source. Relationship wise, the cosmos will device to meet you up with someone interesting. So do not ditch that invitation to the party as yet.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September Although things at your workplace will be in your favour, your estranged relationship with your colleagues may prove to be a hurdle as you may have to ask for their help at some point. But it is never too late to mend broken bonds. Business people may have to embark on a journey mid week which will help open up a lot of opportunities for you. Making compromises are the essence in a relationship and if you are feeling that you are the only one compromising, then it is time to talk to your partner regarding this. Short term investments will be exceptionally gainful for you this week. Try to give more time and attention to your parents or else they may feel neglected.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October Your work life will be smooth this week. Just keep a check on your language as your sarcastic comments may not go down well with people with a bad sense of humour. This week, your finances will be your main focus as money will be hard to come by. You may even have to ask for financial help from your loved ones if you are not too careful with your expenses. Your life partner will extend all their support to you. This will actually help you see them in a different light and clear the misunderstandings that you had regarding them. Socialising will help you meet someone influential. However, be wary of them and not let them take advantage of you as they may have some hidden vested interest.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November You may face a lot of ups and downs in your work life. Just be positive and determined. Things will eventually work out for you. You may have to stay updated with the latest technology if you do not want to become old news. In fact, this may be the mantra to swear by in your relationships as well. If your partner wants to try something new, try to tag along and support them. It will just make your relationship stronger. Financially, listening to the advice of your parents will be very beneficial as they have gone through more seasons in life and they know the best. Instead of the regular workout routine, try to incorporate something that you like in order to keep fit.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December The challenges that you face at your work place should not bog you down. Instead, take this as a challenge and give your best. Do remember that all hard work always pays. It may be wise not to trust anyone with your finances this week, not even your financial advisor as the stars are not in the favourable position. You are advised not to invest your money in anything for some time and keep them safe. Your intuitions will guide you to the right place in your relationships. If your instincts tell you that there is something off with your partner, there probably is. Your health may need some attention. It may be wise to seek medical help in case of problems instead of self medicating.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January You will be on high energy this week which will translate to excellent results at your work place. People related to sales are predicted to break all records and earn appreciation and rewards. However, money may be tight for people in the business field as an important assignment may not fall through. Do not worry as things will be resolved by next week. Your relationships may need more work, especially if you haven't given much time to them lately. Family members' request shouldn't be ignored. Working on your mental health rather than physical will automatically result in a much peaceful and rejuvenated you.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February If your job is not giving the creative satisfaction that you are craving for, this week is the right time to plan a change of job. You will also come across a lot of job prospects, with jobs that respect and appreciate your creativity. It is important to give a proper closure to your relationships as ghosting your partner will not give them an idea that you want to end things off. Especially, if you have been together for quite some time, your partner does deserve to know that you have decided to end things. This will help both of you move on. Students seeking opportunities abroad for higher education will see things in their favour. Your health will be good provided you eat small meals throughout the day to control your blood sugar levels.