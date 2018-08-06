Weekly Horoscope August 6, 2018- August 12, 2018

August 6, and a whole new week with a whole new chance lies there before us. Venus offering a solstice this week will highlight the areas of our life that need the attention. After having checked and improved the flaws, the times will turn in your favour this week for sure.

But before that let's check out how the positioning of all the stars this week, will affect all the zodiacs, what new opportunities open up and what they need to be cautious about.

Aries: mar 21- Apr 19

Mercury retrograde implies the matters related to work as well as health are slow this week. You really need to execute all your plans and not ignoring your body needs. Mars too being retrograde again means that you need to pour some love and care to yourself. Use your intuition if you want to date somebody, of course if you are already single. Try to strengthen the bond if you have a partner. And then, after exhaustive pondering and successful hard work, finally on Saturday shall you see your passion at its highest.

Taurus: Apr 20- May 20

You need to know what you actually need in your life and what needs to be edited out. This week you will dig into your deeper self and experience an inclination towards spirituality. Don't be apprehensive towards new beliefs, accept if u think you can benefit from them. Avoid buying unnecessary things this week, as you seem more prone to spending off too much on things you might later feel were not real needed.

Gemini: May 21 - June 20

During the initial two or three days of the week, you will want to become social as well as eager to learn new things in life. You need to pay some attention to family life. Try listening to the problems in his life if any member of the family is not feeling well due to any reason. If you are considering renovation of the house, do not jump over to execute the first plan, rather think deliberately and then execute.

If you think the relations are not going through a good phase, the reason might be your inappropriate behavour towards them reconsider the way you think about and speak to people.

Cancer: Jun 21- July 22

Moon being the ruler of the zodiac, and entering Cancer on the coming Wednesday, might make you distracted or unhappy at work. Excessive work in the past weeks or your being out of the comfort zone, might be the reason for your dullness now. Explore your desires and be unafraid to start something new and different. As explained earlier, this week all the zodiacs need to rethink on their needs and dealings, Cancerians should start saving as excess of expenses are indicated.

Leo: July 23- August 22

You might feel lazy this week, so the first advice is that try to go out and not stay at home as the week kicks off. Times this week are in your favour in terms of career but what you need to check is your habit of excessive spending. Considering some kind of investment would not be a bad idea. Execute it if you have made such a plan already. So not hesitate you want to bring some changes in yourself.

Virgo: August 23- September 22

Well to begin with the best decision for you this week, save your monetary decisions until Tuesday. Though the work might have been seemingly slow, career perspective offers positive chances, do not worry about the slow progress.

If you have been thinking of making investments but need some financial support as well, you can execute the plans on Tuesday.

You will see your mind bending towards spirituality this week, and take time but do reflect on your inner self. If you are into some kind of charity since last few months, it is high time you check the cause and the organization.

Libra: Sept 23- Oct 22

Movements of the Mars might be responsible for the inappropriate matches that you have been dating since last few months. This week too offers no changes in it. But of course the chances of a good choice are always there, but how good your decision is will be known only when Mars changes its positions accordingly.

Later in the week, you might ponder over what friendships you should really hang on to or what are not good for you. In that case, do not end up with it, just try to say off your frustrations but with love.

Scorpio: Oct 23- Nov 21

As the planet Venus indicates, whether you are single or partnered, just keep moving forward in life, despite the bad as well as good situations. Do not pause. Whatever you think about your relationships, just keep moving slow or fast. Health might cause minor problems, but the advice for the day would be that do not take anything and everything that comes your way as the medicine. Be cautious and try before taking an effective and sufficient dose.

Somewhat around the end of the week, some changes in the life of your co-workers might bring uncomfortable changes in your work for some time. Be brave and you'll hit the success.

Sagittarius: Nov 22- Dec 21

Dear Sag, though you might be keen enough to make some major decisions related to career, we would advise you to wait for the right time yet to come. Reaching out foe help to people is fine but don't be that hard to push them to help. Practice some patience.

Don't rush to it, if you are considering a love relationship this week. You need to be a little slow so that you can guard your heart against wrong decisions.

Prioritize your life and walk accordingly, would be the advice for the week. Reach out to friends if you are feeling alone.

Capricorn: Dec 22- Jan 19

Things have been in favour of your career since past couple of weeks. Look for opportunities for success and progress this week too, but ensure that your decisions are right. Remove those things from life which are stopping you to become the happy healthy you. Time shows opportunities for career growth. Though slow but time is in favour of the better you.

Uranus going retrograde might hold you back in terms of finances, though not affecting too much.

Aquarius: Jan 20- Feb 18

Uranus being retrograde on Thursday, will bring your attention towards family life. Uranus is the planet of home, family and relationships, thus your attention on your career might be diverted towards your home and family.

Speaking in terms of live, well those, the single ones, should hold on their feelings until Thursday and Friday. And the partnered people should express their loyalty and practice patience.

Pisces: Feb 19- Mar 20

Pisces, your money planet Mars is retrograde and you have a chance to think about changing job. You will think deliberately on what you want to earn and what you actually are.

In terms of love, your love planet Mercury is retrograde and you should take things a little slow. When the Jupiter takes its next move, good luck comes to you in the coming weeks. However, you will still feel motivated to accomplish all your goals.