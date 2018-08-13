Weekly Predictions: August 12-18, 2018

The horoscope for the week from August 12 to August 18 is here, offering all that you want to know about your life during the week. While the planets are changing their positions after the eclipse, the effects of the eclipse do not seem to have gone away yet.

Let us explore what the week has in store for you, in terms of both personal and professional life.

Aries: Mar 21-Apr 19

This week your schedule would be a busy one. You would be engaged in many matters related to business. Harm from enemies in terms of spying is indicated. It is advised to be careful.

Initially, the health would not be good, but you will recover in the second part of the week and start working with the same enthusiasm which you always do. Do not skip the medicines, and take a day's rest if it is needed.

Taurus: Apr 20-May 20

You should try to be more active seeing the laziness coming your way this week. You will feel the need to improve your academic performance. The second part of the week might make you a little busy. A family gathering for a puja function is indicated. Excess work might impact your health, though not much. Personal relations seem good and professional work increases towards the second half of the week.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

New ideas will knock your head this week urging you for a better livelihood. The big thing is that you might have to invest money in the family and property-related matters. Overall, the week would give you more chances of progress if you are from a background related to arts and creativity. Health seems a little affected in the later part of the week, you might have to make a short visit to the doctor.

Cancer: June 21-Jul 22

Despite taking the right decisions, you might feel things are not working the way they should. Things would eventually get better in the second phase of the week. Chances of promotion for those in service are indicated. Business might get you involved in some major tasks. Health doesn't seem to be affected much.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 22

You will show interest in purchasing a property this week. You need energy since buying this would need mental and monetary support. The family seems to be supporting you with an overall positive atmosphere. Midweek shows disturbance being created by colleagues indirectly. Things will get better in the second phase. Health wouldn't be affected except the tiredness from the hard work you put in.

Virgo: Aug 23-Sept 22

High enthusiasm for work and good opportunities seem to await you this week. There is a chance that you might have to go on a business trip. The second phase of the week will be an active one for those in service. However, the atmosphere might not be a positive one. Health seems good throughout the week. Try not to be affected personally because of the issues at work.

Libra: Sept 23-Oct 22

While the first phase of the week will not be a good one because of the constant worries regarding the gradually summing up debts, along with some legal issues that might come your way. The second phase will give you relief and the health also will support you in handling these matters. Keep calm and keep working smartly, without letting the relations being affected, would be the advice.

Scorpio: Oct 23-Nov 21

You would want to learn better and new things this week. You will also look for new chances or new ways of earning more wealth. Relations seem good in the first phase of the week. You might show interest towards technical skills. Health does not seem to be favouring you. Try not to overreact or get irritated if the relationship with the spouse is not good this week. No need to worry much because things will get better during the later phase.

Sagittarius: Nov 22-Dec 21

Try not to hurry seeing the positive prospects from the initial phase of the week, though we would not advise against the hard work. Through calmness and patience accompanied by hard work, you will be able to secure profits by the end of the week, but family expenses seem to rise, despite your efforts to cut them down. Health would be as usual.

Capricorn: Dec 22-Jan 19

You will feel motivated to make your work life better and more organised. Chances of progress and enthusiasm are indicated. Yours and your mother's health seem to be showing negative impacts. Both of you might have to visit the doctor. While you will find a good lead at work, the health issues also seem to resolve by the second part of the week. Pilgrimage is indicated with a dear one, which however might affect the domestic life.

Aquarius: Jan 20-Feb 18

You will show high activeness toward work. You might have to attend a function. You might see your money being wasted this week. However, the hard work that you put in will show good results if you keep calm. Let things take time to fall in place at work, and do not get frustrated. Health seems unfavourable during the week. Good luck comes your way in the second half of the week. Overall success is indicated for you in the week.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

People belonging to the business field seem to be in progress this week. You will try towards increasing the luxury and comforts. Ideas on the improvement of career will also come to the mind. However, matters related to property might take your attention significantly. Your thoughtful and good efforts with a calm mind will help you resolve these matters. Health doesn't seem to be affected much.