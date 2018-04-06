Varuthini Ekadashi – A Day To Wash Away All Your Past Sins

There are two Ekadashis in every month. One in the waning phase of moon that is Krishna Paksh and the other in the waxing phase. Varuthini Ekadashi is the ekadashi that falls in the Krishna Paksha of the Chaitra month, according to South Indian Amvasyant Calender and Vaishakha month, according to North Indian Purnimant Calender.

This year, this year the day falls on 12th of April. All the ekadashis are meant for the worship of Lord Vishnu. On this ekadashi, He is worshipped in the Vaman form.

Meaning Of Varuthini:

Varuthini means protected. So the one who observes a fast on this day, is protected from all forms of evil and is blessed in this as well as in the afterlife, is what the Hindus believe.

Vrat Vidhi And Puja Vidhi:

Starting from the sunrise of dashmi, that is the day before ekadashi, the vrat lasts till the sunrise of dwadashi, that is the next day after ekadashi. So, it becomes a 48 hours' fast. The following things should be avoided on this day :

1. Eating in bell metal

2. Eating meat

3. Eating chickpea

4. Eating black gram

5. Eating food cooked by other person

6. Eating honey

Gambling, robbery, lying, anger, shaving, sex, eating in another's house, etc., are other things that are prohibited too. Some scriptures even say that sports and exercise must also be avoided. One must keep a vigil all night and sing songs to Lord Vishnu.

This Ekadashi Is Also Mentioned In Bhavishya Purana

The purana says that once Yudhishthir had asked Krishna about the importance of Varuthini Ekadashi. As Lord Krishna had said, this ekadashi can make a lame person walk normally, can bring sight to a blind person, make an unfortunate lady a lucky one, and animals are released from the cycle of birth and death.

Stories are there about how, due to the greatness of this day, king Ikshvaku was freed from the curse given by Lord Shiva. Even king Madanta had achieved enlightenment on the same day.

A person suffering from a fatal disease can also be freed if he worships Lord Vishnu on Vruthini Ekadashi.

Lord Shiva, after Kaalashtmi, realised that he had made a sin by chopping off one of the heads of Lord Brahma, and that his act was equivalent to Brahmahatya. Therefoere, He had also observed a fast on this day and therefore got his sins washed away.

Keeping a fast on this day brings blessings not only to the observer himself, but also to the family members.

Ekadashi Is The Most Auspicious Day For Donation

We all know that ekadashi is considered the most auspicious day for any kind of donations. However, as Lord Krishna had told king Yudhishthir, the donation of a horse, elephant, land, sesame seeds, foodgrains, gold, giving a daughter in charity, cows, all reap benefits in the increasing order. But the highest benefit is achieved by sharing one's knowledge. So, the best donation on this day is done by sharing one's knowledge with the others.

Who Was Vamana

'Vamana' is a Sanskrit word, meaning dwarf. Lord Vaman was the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He had taken this form to defeat the demon king Mahabali. When Mahabali had acquired enormous wealth, he once organised a gift ceremony in which all the sages and saints would be given gifts.

Lord Vishnu took the form of Vamana and reached in the ceremony. When his turn came, instead of accepting the offer of asking for as much wealth as he wanted, he demanded that his wish to take three places on earth be granted.

Mahabali laughed at his wish and granted him the same. Just when Mahabali had said "granted", Vamana turned into a big giant. With his big feet, in one step, he had covered the earth, in the second, he covered the heaven, and when nothing was left for the third, Mahabali was left with no option other than to offer his head.

Just when Vamana stepped over Mahabali's head, Mahabali got crushed and was sent to the Patal Loka. This is why Lord Vamana is also known as 'Trivikrama', which means three steps.

The Rig Veda also describes Vishnu as the God, who, in just three steps, could cover the whole universe. The Bhagvata Purana also mentions that Lord Vishnu had emerged as Vamana to destroy Mahabali, and to restore the rule of Indradev.

So, let's celebrate the day dedicated to Lord Vishnu in his Vamana form and seek his divine blessings.