वरूथिनी एकादशी व्रत कथा | Varuthini Ekadashi Katha

Ekadashi, in general, is a very auspicious day of fasting for the Hindu community. Ekadashi is nothing but the 11th day of every fortnight in a lunar-solar calendar. Each Ekadashi has a specific name and aim with which it is performed.

Varuthini Ekadashi or Vaishnava Varuthini Ekadashi is celebrated every year on the 11th day of the Krishna Paksha in the Vishakha month. This year, the Varuthini Ekadashi falls of the 12th of April as per the Gregorian calendar.

Vaishnava Varuthini Ekadashi is also called Varuthani Ekadashi and Baruthani Ekadashi. This Ekadashi is observed especially to gain material gains and pleasures in life. this day is very auspicious and is known to be very generous in bestowing all kinds of worldly enjoyments to the devotees.

A sinner can wash off his sins and be rewarded with all joys, good fortune and everlasting happiness if he observes Varuthini Ekadashi. This Ekadashi is also known for granting Moksha- the ultimate escape from the cycle of birth and death.

Muhurts on Vaishnava Varuthini Ekadashi

The sun rise will be at- 06.12 AM on 12th April 2018. It will set at 18.42 PM on the same day. Dwadashi end moment is at 13 April 2018 at 09.04 AM.

The Ekadashi Tithi starts at 11th Apr 2018 at 06.40 AM and it ends at 12 April 08.13 AM. The Hari Vasara ends at 14.26 PM on the 12th of April. Parana Time is from 06.12 AM to 08.42 AM.



How to perform Vaishnava Varuthini Ekadashi

• One should not eat after the sunset on the previous day.

The followers of Lord Krishna consider it very important to fast on Vaishnava Varuthini Ekadashi. The rituals start from the day before Ekadashi- the Dashami thithi. The devotee is not to eat anything after the sunset. This to to ensure that no food stays in the stomach on the Ekadashi day.

• Bell metal plates must be avoided.

Plates made from bell metal is not supposed to be used to consume food on the Dashami day.

• Dietary considerations

Those who wish to perform the Vaishnava Varuthini Ekadashi staunchly must not consume anything until the vrat is over. He should also not consume any kind of liquids including water. if due to any reason, you are unable to perform such strict rules of the vrat, you maytry to keep a partial fast or you may also fast just from the sunrise to the sunset.

• Avoid sleep

If you are observing the Vaishnava Varuthini Ekadashi, you must not sleep during the day. It is also beneficial to stay awake and chant Lord Krishna’s name all night. Doing this is believed to remove all the sins and afflictions you may have.

• Stay away from bad thoughts.

The day of Ekadashi is set aside for spiritual enhancement. You must not let bad thoughts enter your mind. You must also stay away from bad deeds, bad speech and bad company on this day.

• Worship the Lord.

The day of Vaishnava Varuthini Ekadashi should be spent in the remembrance of Lord Krishna. You can chant his name, Mantras dedicated to him or sing songs and kirtans that glorify Lord Krishna.

• The Day of Lord Vamana

Vaishnava Varuthini Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vamana who is the 5th Avatar of Lord Maha Vishnu. Visit temples dedicated to Lord Vamana and Lord Maha Vishnu too be blessed with all material joys of life.

• The Breaking of the Vaishnava Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat

The Vrat is broken on the next day of the Varuthini Ekadashi which is Dwadashi. On this day, offer prayers to the Lord Maha Vishnu or Lord Krishna and donate food, water and money to Brahmins and the needful.

Vaishnava Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat Katha

Once, King Yudhishtir asked Lord Krishna, “ O Madhusudhana! This time the Varuthini Ekadashi is arriving. Please tell me more about it.”

Lord Krishna replied, “ O great King Yudhishtir! Indeed, this Ekadashi is called Varuthini. It is a day that gives you all pleasures and good fortunes. It destroys all kind of sins and gives the devotee Moksha.” If an unfortunate woman performs this Vrata, she becomes fortunate.

This is the same Vrat that caused King Mandhata to reach the heavens. Observing one Varuthini Ekadashi is similar to performing 1000 years of tapas. It is equal to donating gold a lakh times on a solar eclipse day at Kurukshetra. Performing this vrata enables a mortal to enjoy all pleasures of the earth and then go to heaven.