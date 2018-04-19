Those Born On The 19th Of A Month

Your personality traits match that of a Leo if you are born on the nineteenth of the month. You might be having a past life connection with the Leos.

You look hot, though most probably dark in complexion. You are an organized person in your personal as well as professional life. You love giving gifts and surprises to your near and dear ones, though you might have to watch out for miserliness sometimes. You wish to save out of your earning but might end up overspending also sometimes, as saving might not be possible, until you reach mid 30s. But the suggestion is, you should start it by buying land, be it a small piece only. It might help you save more.

The sexual drive is high and you'd want to have a wonderful bed time. However, it is a must for your partner to know this for it to become a reality. You tend to be a little shy when it comes to expressing the feelings of your heart to your spouse. Be free to communicate and say it all.

Though you may not be very rich but your lifestyle makes you appear as a wealthy person. However, you definitely will earn more than what you require for yourself. There is a tendency that you might get indulged in gambling at some point in your life. Try to avoid when it comes to your mind. You will gain nothing and the tendency is high that you might lose a lot more than what you will have accumulated till then.

Life gives you many opportunities both personally and professionally. Exploit the chances wisely.

Advertising, acting, newspaper industry, etc., are the fields that you should try your hand at. Many actors were born under this number.

Research is the next thing that you might try. Electrician, jewelery, surgeon or scientist or the fields related to research.

Generally, you are a happy-go-lucky person.

Your health is really good, you will not suffer much regarding health. But there are chances of mental injury if you worry a lot. Too much worrying might result into a mental breakdown. Stop that and you have the capabilities that you can handle them all.

You are attracted to those governed by the number 1, 4, 5, and 7. You are interested towards the intellectual people. You like being around the intelligent class of the society. However, their not paying attention to you must not affect your mental balance in case of love, is what you should be cautious about.

You are a helpful person, and will most probably be liked by all. Chances are more that you will find your life partner while on a journey. You might develop some anger after marriage. So, if you can have a control over that, your married life will be a happy one. Otherwise, you may have to compromise a bit to bring things at peace.

Aspiration, authority, confidence and courage are your good qualities. Try to know yourself better and make use of your qualities in a better way, so that life turns out to be even better tofor you.