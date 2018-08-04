This Friendship Day, Which Friends Should You Really Hang On To?

Finding friends is no big a task, but finding the right friends is the real game. Just randomly choosing somebody to be friends with might work out sometimes, whereas deliberate pondering over the thought might prove a futile effort at other times. Ever wondered why this happens? Well, it is all done by our zodiac signs or as they say, the fault in our stars! Who we are friends with and how the friendship will turn out to be in the end, depend a lot on the stars we were born under.

Just like how all the people are not suitable to date as per your zodiac, not all of them can we be compatible with. The positioning of the planets in the birth chart affects the zodiac in such a way that negative effects come when two enemy planets are placed together, and positive results can be witnessed when the friendly planets are together.

Depending on this philosophy, on this friendship day, August 5, 2018, we bring you the information on which zodiac signs can be your best friends and who you should hang on to.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19) & Cancer (Jun 21-Jul 22)

The Capricorns are the brainy, careful and the cautious ones. They ensure that everything around them is safe and are alert enough when it comes to trusting strangers. Though they might not appear to be so. On the other hand, the Cancerians trust people easily enough. Adding to this, both these zodiacs try their best to avoid clashes. Hence, these two zodiacs are the best for each other in terms of compatibility.

Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18) & Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21)

While Aquarians are desperate and deep when it comes to love, friendships and their dreams, the Aquarians are easy enough to give the right amount of space to their friends. Thus, hang on to them if you already have you are already partnering according to it.

Taurus (Apr 20-May 20) & Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20)

The decency of the Taurians and the loyalty of the Pisces make them a perfect match as best friends for each other. The innocent-hearted Taurians might become a victim of other's malicious intentions. To combat this the clear-hearted Pisces try to remain loyal and good friends.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 19) & Gemini (May 21-Jun 20)

The headstrong Aries and the stubborn Geminis make a perfect match as best friends for each other. Though Geminis are a bit more flexible than the Aries, they can for sure enjoy not just chasing, but fulfilling their dreams together as well. They would be wonderful when it comes to standing for each other.

Leo (Jul 23- Aug 22) & Virgo (Aug 23- Sept 22)

The easy-going Leos and the fun-loving Virgos are the life of the party. While the former can be a good lead for the team, the latter supports the team in a charismatic way. Together they can teach others how to make use of their traits.

Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22) & Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21)

While Librans are the peace lovers and the calmer ones in the group, the Scorpios are ready to amuse them with their pranks. Though the anger of these zodiacs is strong enough to hurt other people's emotions, the Librans are always there to calm them down.

On this Friendship Day, find out which among you are perfectly matched and who you should hang on to.