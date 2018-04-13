This Akshay Tritiya, Multiply Your Happiness By Donating These Things

One of the most frequent questions asked these days is " how do you find time for yourself in this busy life?''

Now, let us change it and switch our attention from giving a day to ourselves to giving one to the needy. Someone who really needs it. One day can be any in the whole year. Then, why not it be an auspicious one ? Akshay Tritiya this year is being celebrated on the 18th April.

This Akshay Tritiya, let us give away a part of our earning, and share and multiply the happiness around. The day is considered to be one of the most important days for making donations. While worshiping, Lord Vishnu is believed to earn a place in the heaven, after death, making donations will also help earn punya.

Almost all the Hindu religious books mention the importance of donating to the needy. It is believed that it comes multiplied manifolds. But the question now arises is what to donate?

Here is the list of things that can be donated along with the benefits that these donations will reap.

Food

According to a 2017 report, 190.7 million people are undernourished in India. India is home to one of the largest undernourished populations. Also, about one-third of food in the world gets wasted.

It is believed that donation of food to the hungry and the starving brings food till eternity to the donor. Knowing all these statistics, and the astrological significance of donating food, why can't we be the ones to bring back the equilibrium in the society.

Clothes

No doubt we know that India is home to a good proportion of people falling under the below poverty line. Aditya Purana speaks about the importance of donating clothes. It has mentioned that by donating jaggery, ghee, porridge and clothes, one pleases the Moon God.

Water

Padma Purana says that by donating water, especially along with sesame seeds, one becomes free from sin. Of course, there is no forgiving for the willful sinner. But minor mistakes that one may do out of ignorance, should not get him bad results astrologically, or add into the bad karmik accounts. To make sure it does not happen, the best way is to ask forgiveness from the almighty. This Akshay Tritiya, donate water, and seek pardon for your mistakes.

Also Read: Why Do We Celebrate Akshay Tritiya

Medicines

There are millions who need treatment and are not able to get it due to prevailing shortage of funds. Padma Purana says that donating medicines as well as oil brings good health and freedom from diseases to the donor. You can buy medicines for someone or bear their treatment expenses.

Rice, Silver, Sugar

Aditya Purana mentions the importance of donating rice, silver, sugar to the needy. These donations neutralize the malefic effects of the Moon in one's life. Donating silver also makes Lord Shiva happy.

Vehicle

Agni Purana says that donating a a vehicle, one earns the benefit of Rajsurya Yagya. Vehicles such as cycles can be donated to the girls in slums. Ministry of Human Resource Development had once mentioned in 2016, that the school dropout rate at primary level was 4.34%, but it was 17.86% for the secondary level. The rate being more among the girls, one of the prime reasons is the parent's concern regarding their safety once they cross a certain age. Giving them cycles might help the cause.

Donating Knowledge

History in the religious books mentions that there have been many examples of how the greatest of kings had to lead a miserable fate, because of their uncontrolled ego. Powerful kings such as Ravana, Hiranyakashyapu and a lot of others got trapped in ego and were killed by the God himself. In this materialistic world, becoming egoistic is not a matter of surprise.

Another important fact to be known is that the literacy rate in India is 74 percent, which is much below the world average rate, that is 84 percent.

By giving free education to the illiterate children and elders, you will not only help yourself get rid of ego and earn punya, but also help someone earn an opportunity to become a better and learned person. This would be a lifetime gift for them. A contribution to the society as well.

Other ways of donating knowledge can be sharing your spiritual knowledge through Satsang, all night vigils, etc.

Donations are the best way to appease Lord Vishnu. Among the donations, the beast donation is said to be that of knowledge.

Lord Krishna had once told Yudhishtir that while donating gold, silver, food, water, cow, etc., are important, donating ones' knowledge is of prime importance among them.

So, come ahead to give a portion of your wellness to someone who needs it.