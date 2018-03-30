Things To Do On Good Friday

There come many events that celebrate the joys of life. There are other events that are not that joyous but are as important as that of the happy moments. These 'not so happy' moments may range from that of a professional failure to the death of a near and dear one to anything in between.

It is when moments like this combine with the happy and carefree moments that our life gets all its sugar and spice. This effective combination of happy and sad moments in our life, as that of the most significant ones, is something that every religion realizes and Christianity also practices in one such belief.

Christians across the globe are of the belief that it is on Good Friday that Jesus Christ, who is the eternal Son Of God, gave up his life for all our sins. This makes it one of the holiest days of the year for them.

This day is very solemn and is meant more as a day of observation rather than that of a celebration. Thus, in case you are wondering what to do on a Holy Friday or Good Friday, this article will help to sort it out for you.

• Go To The Church

Visit the local church and visit the Blessed Sacrament. The Holy Rosary is a particularly apt prayer for Good Friday. Most churches organize a special Holy mass on this day. Other than this, a number of churches make efforts to organize Stations of the Cross. In case any of the churches near you is doing the same, make sure that you do drop in. Trust us, when we say that it is going to be a lifetime's worth of experience and this is going to be something that you will not regret.

• Food All The Way

In any culture, any special occasion is deemed incomplete without some unique delicacy dedicated to the same. The festival of Good Friday is not one to be left behind. You may make want to prepare some 'hot cross buns' on this day. Hot cross buns are nothing but a form of sticky fruit buns that are in the shape of a cross. These may be served toasted or plain, as per your choice. Needless to say, these buns are symbolic of the Holy Cross on which Jesus was crucified. If you are not particularly fond of baking, you may also choose to procure the same from the market. Most bakeries prepare the hot cross bun during Easter.

• Spend Time With Your Family

It is on the day of Good Friday that the Son of God gave up his life for the sins that were committed by His children. This act speaks volumes about the bond beyond a child and a parent. Thus, the best way to go about observing this festival is to spend time with your parents or children and make them feel loved. Often, in our busy schedule, we do love our family, but fail to express the same. The season of Easter, particularly that of Good Friday is the perfect occasion to rekindle the bond that you share with your kith and kin.

• Keep A Fast

Although, as discussed above, there are unique foods dedicated to this day, there are many people who fast on this day. There are also people who prefer to eat lightly. If you are one of those people who is planning to keep a fast on a Good Friday, make sure that you keep yourself properly hydrated throughout. In the Indian context, the weather is up for a rapid change at the moment and if you do not take care, chances are that you will fall sick and will not be able to enjoy the upcoming days of Easter.

• Note The Time

We understand that due to work or other commitments it may not be feasible for you to be at the church at any given point on the day. Thus, if you are busy with something, try to make a note of the time at 3:00-3:30 PM. It is at this point that Jesus Christ gave up his life for you and me. Thus, it is our duty to take a moment out of whatever we are doing and pray to the almighty. You do not really have to be at the church for this and you can pray from wherever you are located. All that matters is the sincerity with which you communicate with the Supreme power.

• Reflect On The Death Of Jesus

This is something that you can do throughout the day. The death of Jesus is the central theme to this festival and its implication on our personal life is something all of us have to work out on. Thus, irrespective of how busy you are or what physical state you are in, make sure that you take some time out to reflect on the fact that Jesus gave up his life for you and its possible reparations on your life. Doing so will help you retrospect on your life, which in turn will pave the way for you to become a much better human being.

• Go For Charity Work

The spirit of Good Friday is all about giving up personal joys for that of the greater good. Thus, it is a good practice to visit an old-age home or an orphanage on this day and spend time with the deprived sections of the society. Doing so will make you realize how fortunate you are and it will make you appreciate all that the Lord has given you. You may choose to indulge in charity work alone or tag along with your friends and family. Either way, they joy of giving that Jesus emphasized on even when being crucified is something that you can experience only when you come out of your own personal and selfish motives and indulge in some sort of a charity work.