These Zodiac Sign People Get Mood Swings Most Frequently

Aries: 21 March - 20 April Well, they actually need no reason to change their moods. A mood swing is something that just happens to them. Frequent mood swings are just so common a thing to them, which keeps happening every now and then. And the best part is they act absolutely according to their moods. While happy, they might give the biggest smile and the warmest hug to their enemy, and while annoyed they might thrash even the dearest of the friends. And the best thing is, their moods do not last for long. Most Read : Vastu Rules For Sharadiya Navratri

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June It is a little complex in the case of a Gemini. Social media is where their mood is reflected the best. For every sad and every good thing in their life, social media is where they would often share their moods. Yet, while they might not show up for some time when happy, sadness would surely be reflected through their posts. Moreover, you just ask them if they are fine, they would give a bunch of reasons that they are fine, but would still miss a mark and you'll know they are not. Another interesting fact is that the moment the mood has passed, they would see and regret having posted sad things on social media.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July Cancer individuals feel everything just so deeply. They are emotional, and therefore moody. Ask somebody about their moodiest zodiac friend and you will find Cancer is surely one on the list. Cancerians will shower all their love on the one who shows them some care. However, they might just leave off, behaving as if no one exists around them, when they are not in a good mood. What they only do not want is hurting you with their unpleasant replies and hence choose to leave off. Thus, despite being worried about other's sentiments at the same time, they might not be able to control their moods. Sometimes, it is not their opinion about a person, but the mood that decides their response to him.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October In the case of Librans, they get affected by most of the things that happen around them. They often feel everything, which sometimes includes things that actually have nothing to do with them. Hence, they keep getting mood swings. Therefore, happiness and sadness over small issues are very frequent visitors to them. Moreover, they might react carelessly when in a bad mood, realise it later and think they hurt the person and this would again spoil their mood. Most Read : What Each Zodiac Woman Does When She Wants Her EX Back



Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November Scorpios are intense. They feel things passionately and that is why their moods get reflected easily on their face. From the face to the attitude and the body language, everything speaks about it when their mood changes. That is the reason they give you a different look every time you see into their eyes. So if you think it is difficult to guess what your Scorpio friend thinks about you, it is true. They decide about you more with their mood and not according to who you actually are. Most Read : Zodiac Signs Who Are Good Singers

