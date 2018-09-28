These Tulsidas Dohas Will Be A Perfect Food For Thought

Tulsidas was a renowned poet of Hindi Literature. It is said that the author of Ramayana, Valmiki was reborn as Tulsidas. It was believed to be even truer after he wrote the second version of Ramayana in the form of Ramcharitmanas. Tulsidas was married to Ratnavali. He loved her more than anything. Once when she had gone to her hometown, Tulsidas went to meet her amidst heavy thunderstorm. His wife got worried because of this excess love for her. She advised Tulsidas not to love her so much. She said that if he ever had such love for God, he would have blessed him and improved his life.

Such words of his wife put Tulsidas in despair and compelled him to think and rethink about it. After much pondering over this, Tulsidas abandoned the life of a householder and renounced the materialistic life. Out of his love for God, he began to compose poetry for God. Through his poetry he became popular, more so after composing the book Ramcharitmanas.

From among his collection of poetry in the form of Doha, we have brought to you some most popular ones, which can inspire you to ponder over the eternal truths that he wants to convey.