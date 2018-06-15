The story of Santoshi Mata

Santoshi Mata is one of the most popular forms of the Mother Goddess. She is worshipped by a huge number of Hindus, especially in the north of India. The name 'Santoshi' translates to Happiness and the Goddess Santoshi is often heralded as the Goddess of satisfaction and happiness.

When pleased, she blesses her devotees with happiness. She destroys bad luck and fills the household with prosperity.

As a form of Goddess Durga, she is considered to be the most peaceful and calm among the other forms. The depictions of Goddess Santoshi Mata show her seated on a lotus flower. This is symbolic of the fact that even though the Goddess exists amidst a world that is filled with bad qualities, she still is peaceful and keeps showering her blessings on the needy.

It is a unique thing to note that the Goddess Santoshi Mata asks her devotees to stay away from sour things. It can be viewed as a symbol of the Goddess taking her devotees away from sour, i.e., bad or evil things.

Today, we shall learn more about the Goddess Santoshi Maa and her story. Read on to be enlightened.

The Form Of Santoshi Mata

The Goddess Santoshi Mata resides in an ocean of milk. On this ocean floats a beautiful red lotus. It is on this lotus that the Goddess Santoshi Mata is seated. Sometimes, she is also seen seated on a tiger, which is her vehicle of choice. She has four arms.

Three of these arms are depicted holding a sword, a trident or a trishul and a golden vessel filled with rice, respectively. The fourth arm rests in a position that tells her devotees to be rest assured that she would be with them all the time.

The arms holding the weapons tell the faithful that even if she is peaceful, she would not hesitate to pick up the weapons if her children are harmed. The bowl of rice is a representative of prosperity and joy that she blesses her true devotees with.

• The Story Of Goddess Santoshi Mata's Birth

- Lord Ganesha's Family

In the north of India, it is believed that Lord Ganesha is a married family man. He has two wives who are named Riddhi and Siddhi. The two wives bore Lord Ganesha two sons who are known as Shubh and Labh.

- The Festival Of Raksha Bandhan

It was the day of Raksha bandhan. Goddess Manasa Devi, who is considered to be the sister of Lord Ganesha, arrived for the festival. Shubh and Labh watched as Goddess Manasa Devi tied the rakhi on to Lord Ganesha's wrist.

- The Brother's Question To Lord Ganesha

The two brothers were wonder struck. They wanted to be a part of this tradition of tying Rakhi. They asked their father what the rakhi was for and if they could have one too.

- Lord Ganesha Answered

Lord Ganesha explained to his sons that Raksha Bandhan was a festival that celebrated the bond between a brother and sister. The sister ties the Rakhi as a symbol of this bond and the brother vows to protect her all his life.

- Shubh And Labh's Request

Shubh and Labh were disappointed that they would not be able to celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan as they were both brothers and did not have a sister. They turned to their father, Lord Ganesha, and prayed to them to provide them with a sister. Lord Ganesha's wives too backed their sons as they too desired to love and care for a child.

- The Request Was Answered

On repeated requests, Lord Ganesha took pity on his sons and decided that they too should have a sister. With his powers, Lord Ganesha divinely brought forth a girl child. Shubh, Labh and their mothers were very happy at the birth of the girl. As the girl was the cause of joy and happiness of the family, Lord Ganesha called the girl Santoshi.