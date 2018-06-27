The Real Reason Behind Ravana's Destruction – A Curse From Vedavati

Vedavati is believed to be just another incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. We know that the story of Ramayana revolves around the destruction of the demon king Ravana. Sita became the main reason for his enmity with Lord Ram. But do you know that the destruction was pre-destined?

Yes, the death of Ravana at the hands of Lord Rama was pre-destined, though the reason was Sita again, but in another incarnation of hers in the previous birth. We have brought to you a story, which tells that the real reason behind Sita's abduction and then ultimately Ravana's death was Vedavati's curse.

Vedavati

The story goes back to the days when a girl named Vedavati was meditating in a forest. Vedavati was the daughter of a Brahmarishi Kushadhwaja, who is believed to be the son of Lord Brihaspati. It is said that soon after the girl was born, she had learned the Vedas. Due to this, she came to be known as Vedavati.

Rishi Durvasa Cursed Apsara

She was a beautiful girl who was particularly inclined towards the worship of Lord Vishnu. When she grew up, this inclination in the form of worship, developed into her love for him. Hence, she wanted to marry him. With the aim of pleasing the deity, her beloved, Lord Vishnu, she decided to perform a hard penance.

The Demon Wished To Marry Her

Though her parents disagreed with her idea, she was desperate about it. Hence, she went to live in a forest against their wishes. However, they later supported her and stayed with her in the ashram. One day, when she was sitting in deep meditation, a demon came who presented his desire to marry her. But she denied, upon which the demon killed her parents and went away. The girl Vedavati now started living alone in the ashram.

Lord Vishnu Blessed Her

When the Lord was pleased by her penance, he appeared before her and asked the reason for her hard meditation. Vedavati told him that she wanted to have Lord Vishnu as her husband. However, Lord Vishnu said that it was not possible in this life of hers.

He blessed her that she would become his consort in her next life. Vedavati, however, already had renounced the world in order to marry him, therefore, continued as his devotee in the form of an aesthetic.

Ravana And Vedavati

Another day when nobody was around, Ravana who was one of the most feared demons of those times, happened to pass by. As he saw the beautiful girl Vedavati sitting peacefully in deep meditation, he was mesmerized by her beauty.

With a desire to marry her, it is said that he went there and expressed himself to her. But when the girl denied his proposal, he went nearer and held her by her hair. This act of Ravana enraged the girl, and she cut off her hair. She cursed him for attacking her chastity, saying that one day she will become the reason for his destruction. In order to protect herself from Ravana, she jumped into a fire.

Vedavati As The Daughter Of Janak

However, the curse that she gave to Ravana was destined to be true. She was later born as the daughter of King Janak of Janakpuri. And as Lord Vishnu had promised her, she was then married to Lord Vishnu in the form of Lord Rama. When Ravana abducted Sita, she became the reason for his death at the hands of Lord Rama.