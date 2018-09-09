Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Men With These Zodiacs Are The Most Romantic As Per Astrology

By

Want to know whether the man you are eyeing would be romantic or not? Which one should you date if you are confused between two men? Or do you want to know which one to choose if you want to get married later? Well, here we have all the information on which zodiac signs are the most romantic. All you need to know is find out the zodiac of that man.

The Most Romantic Zodiac Men As Per Astrology

Astrology has a big role to play in determining our personality and interests. On this note, let us see the zodiacs that are most romantic.

Array

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May

Well dear girls, if you want a man who pampers you with love most of the time, then Taurus would be the right choice. Extremely loyal Taureans are romantic at heart. They do not cheat their girls and the girls are often able to overpower and control them easily for life.

Array

Libra: 24 September - 23 October

Men with this zodiac are the most romantic and their wives are always satisfied with their love. They know very well to maintain the same love even after years of marriage. They are honest too when it comes to love. The fact that they are caring and emotional, makes them more needed by their partners.

Array

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December

Sagittarius men do not seem to talk much and even if few of them do, it is difficult to predict their personality by merely looking at them. But one thing is just so sure about them, they become perfect husbands or boyfriends. They know how to keep their wives happy. However, chances are that they might get bored easily. Yet, they care for their girls like how their fathers would, and probably this is what makes them even more special.

Array

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January

Well, there can be nothing as wonderful as dating a Capricorn man. Though they seem very involved in their work or are more inclined towards their work, they are on the list of the most romantic men. They would keep their love the same for years, and nothing much would change in them. They love to love, and that is what is so good about them.

Array

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February

Aquarius men are also one of the most romantic among the zodiacs. The most perfect thing about them is that they cannot see their women upset and would do almost anything to get the smile on the face of their wives back. However, they sometimes get too involved in their external life and their attention from the family and wife might get deviated. At such times, the wives need to practice patience and stay strong, for they would surely come back.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: life
    Story first published: Sunday, September 9, 2018, 6:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue