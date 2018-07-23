The Jaya Parvati Vrat - July 24th, Tuesday

Jaya Parvati Vrat 2018: जया पार्वती व्रत कथा और पूजन विधि | Boldsky

Jaya Parvati Vrat falls on the Trayodashi or the thirteenth day of the bright fortnight or the Shukla Paksh during the month of Ashadha. This year, it will be observed on July 24th, Tuesday. The Parana is performed on Gouri Tritiya Puja day, thereby meaning the fast is observed for five days. The Trayodashi tithi begins from 6:25 PM on July 24th, Tuesday.

A Vrat Recommended For Women

This fast has been especially recommended for women. The fast is known as the bringer of Soubhagya (good luck) in marriage. Therefore, married women must not forget to observe this fast. Jaya Parvati fast brings good luck to unmarried girls as well and they get a desired husband upon performing this fast. Goddess Parvati is worshipped on this day.

Vrat Katha And Why Women Must Not Forget To Observe The Jaya Parvati Vrat

The story goes like this: There was a couple which belonged to a Brahmin section of society. They had all the comforts in life but had been praying to Lord Shiva to bless them with a child. Once they heard a divine voice say that a Shivalinga was kept somewhere in a certain forest.

This Shivalinga was not being worshipped and therefore they were asked to offer prayers before it, and that all their problems would come to an end. Hearing this, the couple was very happy and they went in search of the divine Shivalinga.

They found it out and started worshipping it on a daily basis. Once the Brahmin man had gone to get some flowers for the prayers, and then suddenly a snake bit him. His wife got worried when he did not return for long. She went out looking for her husband, praying to Lord Shiva with utter devotion in her heart.

Seeing her devotion, Lord Shiva was pleased and soon saved the life of her husband. He gave them the blessing that a child would be born soon to them. Therefore, it is believed that whoever narrates this story gets blessed with good luck and his children too get a life of fulfilment.

Puja Vidhi

The devotees should get up early and take bath before sunrise, which means during the Brahma Muhurta. They must offer prayers before an idol of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Then, they must offer Kumkum, Shatpatra, Kasturi, Ashtagandh and flowers to the deities.

They may also offer seasonal fruits, coconut and other sacred items. The women must then perform the Shodashopchar Pujan. Narrate the vrat katha and pray to the Goddess for good luck, fulfilment and peace in the house. Recite the aarti and thus complete the puja. Offer food to a Brahmin and get his blessings after offering the Dakshina (money as an offering).

Some women also make an elephant out of clay or sand, on this fast. This has to be immersed in running water, such as that of a river, the next day.

Few More Things To Keep In Mind

The fast is performed for five days and is continuously done for five, seven, nine, eleven or twenty days. Goddess Parvati in the form of Goddess Jaya is the main deity. Wheat seeds are sown in an earthen pot, which are kept at the place of worship.

These seeds are watered every day for five days. Salt has to be abstained from during these fasts. Some avoid wheat and vegetables as well. The fast is broken on the Gauri Tritiya Puja day, wherein the devotees can eat salt and grains as well. The seeds are then immersed in running water.