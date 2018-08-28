Some Surprising Facts About Each Zodiac Sign

Want to know that surprising trait of your friends? Read on to know all that they have been hiding from you.

Aries: Mar 21 - Apr 19

Did you notice that your Aries friend has a scar on their forehead? Or was it near their elbow? Or a cut that they got with a knife? Well, it is because they are the most vulnerable to accidents. The usually attractive Arieans are full of energy. Sometimes, they might not be able to handle this energy. And, thus, end up hurting themselves.

Taurus: Apr 20 - May 20

Taureans are the best when it comes to taking care of themselves. They are sensible, not very talkative and are observers. They are practical, rational and money comes easily to them because they use their brains so smartly. Their work has no exaggerations and it has no limits and it is never below the expected level.

Did you know that these seemingly balanced Taureans are stubborn and tyrannic inside? And probably that is the reason they achieve the set targets that soon.

Gemini: May 21 - Jun 20

Gemini, usually the quite-looking zodiac, would shower all that is there in their head, provided they become that a good friend of yours. They are too choosy when it comes to making close friends. But, being born under the twins zodiac, they have no less than two personalities too.

While they appear cooperative and good socially, there is another face of theirs which tells that they try to govern the actions of their close friends.

Cancer: Jun 21 - Jul 22

Cancereans look sensible and organised. They are sensitive to the needs and problems of their friends. You might not believe that the Cancerean friend of yours, who seems so emotional, can burst on a person's head with acts of revenge if they ever build any kind of enmity with them. They do not forgive easily and they believe that their true friends would never offend them.

Leo: Jul 23 - Aug 22

Leos seem jolly and easygoing. No doubt, at times it seems that they are the ones born to rule. They have that energy spark in them. They are dedicated to their work and possess a strong willpower. But did you know that the Leos who seem so tough outside are real touch-me-nots inside? Yes, you heard it right. They are emotional too. There is another fact that might surprise you; they are excessively fond of the gym.

Virgo: Aug 23 - Sept 22

Virgos are full of creativity. They look cheerful with that constant smile on their faces. They have got bright eyes, curvy lips and a fair bright skin in most cases. That smile conveys the message for sure that they are happy with their looks. But what is surprising is that they worry too often about their looks, their smile, their postures, body language and what not.

Libra: Sept 23 - Oct 22

The caring and emotional Librans, as they say, try all they can to keep their relations balanced. They are understanding and need their beautiful smile with that Cupid's-heart-shaped lips, adding to the beauty of their personality. With a round face in most of the cases, Librans are the most committed ones and this is what is the most surprising about them.

Scorpio: Oct 23 - Nov 21

Scorpios have attractive eyes, which look so directly at the face of another person. They are passionate about everything and anything that exists in the world. Majority of Scorpios are tall and thin. They seem cooperative on the face but can be negative inside and might also talk behind your back.

The most surprising thing about them is that, contrasting with their friendly nature, they might turn out to be the leaders and probably the strict ones.

Sagittarius: Nov 22 - Dec 21

Sagittareans are adventure lovers and get easily bored with the constant scenes of life. They cannot stick to one job for a long time, but the fact that they can be unfaithful too is nothing less than a surprise; probably because they look so generous. They have a short temperament and they might turn out to be selfish and unfaithful too.

Capricorn: Dec 22 - Jan 19

Capricorns are the real bunch of workaholics. They know their targets very well and they know even better the strategies that they need to follow in order to achieve those targets. They are sincere in their work and believe in hard work and loyalty towards their work.

But did you know, that also have the ability to be polyamorous? Yes, you read it right.

Aquarius: Jan 20 - Feb 18

Aquarians are the kindest souls, it seems. They are peace lovers and practise patience. But they just do not like senseless talks. They are the hidden romantics and you should know that they are keen observers too. But the surprising thing about them is that they might be amongst the richest in all the zodiacs.

Pisces: Feb 19 - Mar 20

Pisceans are the less talkative in public, but excessively talkative and witty with their friends. They are generally amongst the artists in the zodiacs. That dimpled smile of most of the Pisceans sometimes makes us feel that they are extremely confident. However, the truth is that they are amongst the most confused zodiac signs; no less than a surprise.

