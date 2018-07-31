Suffering From Saade Sati? Do These Things On Shravana Saturdays

Lord Shiva is the main deity in the month of Shravana. He is worshipped for Saubhagya by women, for a good husband by unmarried women and for a happy and healthy family by men. Shiva also blesses his devotees with professional success. While men go on a pilgrimage known as Kanwar Yatra, women observe the Sawan Somvar fasts for him. But do you know that he was worshipped by Shani Dev as well?

This Shravana has begun with a Saturday, July 28, and is a rare occurrence. Every Saturday of the month will be auspicious to offer prayers to Shani Dev. It is said that Shani Dev does not forgive people for their mistakes. But Lord Shiva's favourite month Shravana is very auspicious to seek his blessings for the whole year.

Those Who Have Saade Sati Prakop

Saade Sati Prakop is the inauspicious period of seven years when Saturn stays in a zodiac. This period can create real troubles in life for a person, though it might be normal for some others too. Both personal, as well as professional problems, might arise in life at such a time. Sometimes the negative situations emerge everywhere also including the financial matters.

Perform Rudrabhishekam

Worshipping Shiva and offering him Rudrabhishekam (an ancient method of chanting), can relieve the devotees from this prakop. Astrologers say that Shani Dev is the lord of justice and Shiva is a sensitive deity, the easiest to please. Thus Shravana month is the best time to please Shani Dev. Along with Rudrabhishekam, the devotees should also chant the Mahamrityunjaya mantra during the month.

Important For Those Working In Technical Fields

Those working in the technical fields must chant Mahamritunjaya mantra for sure, for the removal of problems and professional success. Chanting the Beej Mantra during the month is also prescribed to those who are going through problems related to Saturn. Shani Shanti puja is also performed on the Saturdays of Shravana. Special pujas are performed at Shani Shingnapur Temple in Maharashtra as well.

In Maharashtra, Ashvatta (a tree) Pujan is also done and Hanuman is worshipped on a Shravana Saturday. In some regions of India, Venkateshwar Swami Vrat has also been observed for which Venkateshwara Swami is the main deity.

As per Amavasyant panchang, the Shravana Masa Saturdays will fall on August 18, August 25, September 1 and September 8. As per Purnimant calendar, these will be observed on July 28, August 4, August 11, August 18 and August 25.

Given below are the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra and the Beej Mantra.

Mahamrityunjaya Mantra

Om Trayambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti Vradhanam,

Urvarukamev Bandhanan Mrityormokshiye Mamritaat.

Shani Beej Mantra

Om Pram Prim Praum Shah

Shanishcharaye Namah

This Mistakes Can Spoil The Whole Puja

This mantra can be chanted 1, 3, 9, 27 or 108 times, to please Shani Dev.