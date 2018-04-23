Get Blessings For Your Life Partner On Sita Navmi -24th April

Sita Navmi falls on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksh of the Vaishakh month. This year it is on 24th April 2018. Also known as Sita Jayanti, this is the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita.

Married women observe a fast on this day and pray for the well being of their husbands.

Story Of Sita Navmi

Once the famous king of Videha, King Janak was ploughing his fields. At some distance, he saw an earthen pot kept. He went near it and saw that there was a baby girl with beautiful eyes staring back at him. Seeing the girl alone in such a mysterious condition, he wondered who had kept her there.

Confused what to do, he took the baby girl home to his wife, Sunayna, the queen. After deliberate discussion the couple decided to adopt the girl as their own. Since he had found the girl while he was ploughing the fields, they named her Sita. Sita is the Hindi word for ploughed field. And it is believed that she was born out of the earth and is the daughter of Mother Earth.

Since then, Sita Jayanti is celebrated every year on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksh of Vaishakh month. Goddess Sita is also known as Janaki after the name of her father, King Janak. While she was the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, she is even known as Maithili for being the princess of Mithila. Sita Kund, at Sitamarhi, Janakpur, in Bihar is known as the birth place of Sita.

Goddess Sita As An Inspiration For Women

Goddess Sita is known for her devotion to Shri Ram, her husband. Women see her as an ideal wife and get inspired by her. Married women observe a fast on the birth anniversary of the Goddess and pray for the long life of their husbands and the well being of the family.

Puja Vidhi

The devotees worship Lord Ram and Goddess Sita on the day of Sita Navmi. The idol of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lakshmana, and Sita's parents parents, i.e., King Janak and Queen Sunayna are established at the place of worship. If one worships Lord Ram and Goddess Sita together, it brings happiness in the married life and brings harmony in the family.

Since Earth Goddess, Devi Prithvi is believed to be the mother of Devi Sita, therefore, Goddess Prithvi is also worshiped. The deities are worshiped with flowers, sesame seeds, rice, barley and fruits. This is followed by the singing of Bhajans and Arti. The Prasad prepared as Bhog is then distributed among the deities.

Those who keep fast are not supposed to eat anything until the evening puja. This day is celebrated with utmost religious fervour and enthusiasm, mainly in the North Indian places related to the deities, such as Ayodhya. In almost all the places where the day is celebrated, religious processions are carried out. They go through the streets singing songs and bhajans, in praise of the deities. In temples, while all night vigil is also observed, the stories of the prowess of the deities and those of the devotion of Goddess Sita to her husband are carried out.