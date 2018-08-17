Singh Sankranti Today, Sun Enters Leo; Impacts On Zodiacs For The Next One Month

Sun enters the Leo zodiac on August 17 and this day is named as Singh Sankranti. Singh Sankranti is observed every year when the Sun stays in Leo for around one month. Astrologically, the position of Sun with respect to the planets keeps changing. It enters almost every zodiac once a year. All these occurrences when the Sun transits from one zodiac to the other, are known as Sankrantis. The Makar Sankranti that we celebrate during winters every year, is also a part of this.

Each Sankranti affects all the twelve zodiac signs. Sun is the lord of Leo and thus its transition in its own zodiac is a very significant event. Read on to know the impacts of Singh Sankranti on all the zodiacs.

Aries: Mar 21-Apr 20

There will be an increase in reputation for the Aries. You will get more respect in society this month. Chances of monetary gain are also indicated. A new project might get kicked off. We would advise you to donate wheat.

Taurus: Apr 21-May 20

Monetary gains are indicated for you as well. Along with this, a new project might get started. Benefits from the in-laws can be expected. It is advisable to chant the Shri Suktam.

Gemini: May 21-Jun 20

Health seems to get affected negatively. You will see a busy schedule. This will make you even more tired. This seems to continue throughout the month. There are chances of travelling. Narrating the Vishnu Sahastranaam Path will be beneficial for you.

Cancer: Jun 21-Jul 22

You might spend sufficient time in spiritual and religious gatherings. Financial gains are indicated. Success in political ventures can be expected. Your children will achieve success. This will bring joy to the whole family.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 22

You will achieve success in political matters. Social respect and dignity will improve. Increase in prosperity can be expected. There are opportunities to start a new business. Chanting Aditya Hriday Stotra will work wonders.

Virgo: Aug 23-Sept 22

Monetary gains are indicated for Virgo as well. There are chances of beginning a new venture. Success in education as well as academic progress seem possible this month. Chant Shri Vishnu Sahastranaam Path.

Libra: Sept 23-Oct 22

Social respect will increase. Health might get affected negatively. Problems coming in the marriage of the children will be removed. Chant Vishnu Sahastranaam Path.

Scorpio: Oct 23-Nov 21

Delayed projects will get accomplished. Those in the field of politics will achieve success. Financial progress is indicated for you. We recommend worshipping Lord Hanuman.

Sagittarius: Nov 22-Dec 21

Chances are that old debts will be recovered. Help from friends can be expected. Some project or major work will be completed with the help of friends. However, health seems to get affected negatively.

Capricorn: Dec 22-Jan 19

Those in the field of politics will see success. Matters related to the construction of house will be completed. Or other new project might get completed. Health prospects do not seem much good.

Aquarius: Jan 20-Feb 18

Respect in the society will increase. Most of the problems coming in the way of success seem to go away. Children seem to get success this month. Chanting Ram Raksha Stotra is prescribed to you.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

The projects getting delayed since long will meet success this month. Monetary gains are also expected for the Pisces. Friends will help you in getting a major task accomplished. Donate spiritual and religious books to get good luck.