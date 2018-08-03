Shravana Navmi To Get The Blessings Of Shiva & Shakti Together

Shravana is considered to be an auspicious month in Hinduism. The most-awaited month of Shravana began just the next day after the eclipse. Here we are going to talk in detail about Shravana Navmi.

Shravana Navmi

Here we have brought the information on Shravana Navmi. This year, the day will be observed on August 5, 2018, the next day after Kalashtami. It falls on the ninth day of the fortnight during the Shukla Paksh in the month of Shravana. Another auspicious day to worship Lord Shiva, it is primarily dedicated to the worship of Goddess Shakti. Shakti or Goddess Durga is another form of Goddess Parvati, and the primary deity in Shaktism tradition of Hinduism.

Why Observe Shravana Navmi?

Dharma Shastras describe that worshipping Shiva brings good luck in the life of the devotees. Therefore, the tradition is to worship Shiva and Shakti together, which fulfils all the desires of people.

Girls should donate yellow clothes on this day after offering prayers to Shiva and Shakti. Doing this is believed to get them the desired husband. It has been said in the Vindhyeshwar Sanhita of Shiva Puran that the one who worships Goddess Ambika on Mragshira Nakshatra of Shravana Navmi during Sankranti occasion, gets all their wishes fulfilled.

Goddess Ambika must be worshipped for getting all material benefits. A puja performed on this day brings an end to all kinds of sins that a person might have committed by mistake.

By worshipping the Goddess on this day, the blessings of God can also be achieved. It also helps to resolve the problems arising because of Shani Saade Sati, Shani Dasha etc., as well.

How To Perform The Puja On Shravana Navmi?

The devotee must wake up early in the morning and take bath during the Brahma Muhurta, the most auspicious time of the day. After giving a bath to Shivalinga, offer water on a Shivalinga. After that, offer Dhoop-deep and flowers to Lord Shiva. Here keep in mind not to take incense sticks but the simple dhoop for incense. The normal agarbatti stick comes from bamboo, which is not offered to Shiva.

After this, offer Bilwa leaves to Shiva in the number of five, seven or nine. Then you can offer the other items such as fruits, Pushpamala etc.

While placing the tray for the puja, chant the following mantra:

Apakraamantu Bhutaani Pishachah Sarvato Disha

Sarvesham Varodhen Brahma Karma Smarabhe

Apsarpantu Ye Bhootah, Te Bhootah Bhoomisanthitah

Ye Bhoota Vinkartaaraste Nahstantu Shivagyaya

While giving bath to Shivalinga before puja, chant this mantra:

Ganga Sindhushcha Kaveri Yamuna Cha Saraswati

Reva Mahanadi Goda Asmin Jale Sannidhou Kuru

After the puja and aarti, offer sweets as prasad to the devotees.