Saturn Changes Its Direction After Four Months, Here Are The Effects On Each Zodiac Sign

It is after a long wait of four months and nineteen days, that Saturn has changed its position. And the good part is that the changed position seems to bring good time for most of the zodiacs.
Let us see how it is affecting each zodiac sign with its changed position for the coming weeks.
Aries: 21 March - 20 April
The changed position of Saturn has brought good time for the Aries individuals. Some big and positive changes at work can be expected. Projects that were getting delayed since long would be able to meet the targets. All kinds of financial problems would get solved. Saturn brings a time when you will get results as per your hard work.
Taurus: 21 April - 21 May
All kinds of financial problems in your life, will get resolved. You will be able to recover the money if you had lent it to somebody. Big success can be expected at work place as well. You will see lot of love coming to you from friends as well as family. You will achieve success in all your ventures in the coming weeks.
Gemini: 22 May - 21 June
The coming weeks bring mixed results for the Geminis. Problems that you were facing in the married life will be remedied. Big achievements to the life partner can be expected. However, you will have to practice caution while taking financial decisions. Issues might arise at your workplace. Try to avoid any kind of arguments.
Cancer: 22 June - 22 July
Cancerians can expect good times in the coming weeks. All the problems that had been obstructing your job will be removed. You will experience a sigh of relief during the coming weeks. You might even overpower your enemies and competitors as well. You will have to be careful towards your health. You will have to be alert regarding legal matters.
Leo: 23 July - 21 August
Your love life will remain good during these weeks. There are chances of hearing some good news from children. Try to avoid any kind of arguments during this week. Try not to involve others in your decisions. Think yourself and then the take decisions. Time seems favourable for the students. Overall, the coming weeks bring mixed results for the Leos.
Virgo: 22 August - 23 September
Virgos will see progress in job and career. You will see an increase in comforts and luxuries. You will be able to combat your enemies and defeat them wonderfully. You should work hard and give your best. Try to avoid any kind of over confidence. You will be able to recover from, if going through a big problem related to health. The coming times bring mental peace to you.
Libra: 24 September - 23 October
It should be nothing less than a great news for the Librans that Saturn has changed its positions in their favour. Your hard work at workplace will get you wonderful results. Peace and happiness will prevail in the house during the coming weeks. All your projects seem to meet success. The luck seems favouring you in the coming times.
Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November
Scorpios will work hard a lot with a positive attitude during the coming weeks. However, you will also receive admiration for your work. You will find some relief from the excessive hard work that you had been putting in, since past few weeks. There are chances of monetary gains as well. You might go on some journeys which will prove beneficial to you. However, we would advise you not to make much hurry and but practice some patience.
Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December
Since Saturn is transiting into Sagittarius only, you will get to see good times ahead. Problems related to health will be resolved and you will feel better during the coming weeks. However, you might have to see some problems at work. You need to put in more of hard work. Things will gradually get better in some time.
Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January
You will get good results of your hard work. The old investments that you had made might bring good monetary benefits now. Opponents might try to create problems in your life. Be alert and practice caution. However, luck seems favouring you in the coming times. All you need to do is concentrate on your work and do not let your enemies overpower; practice caution.
Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February
The changed position of Saturn brings improvement in your financial status, and you will experience some relief from tensions related to money. You might get some more opportunities to earn wealth or might discover some more sources of income. The health too will remain good and you will get opportunities for progress at workplace.
Pisces: 20 February - 20 March
The Pisces individuals will get mixed results in the coming weeks because of the changed position of Saturn. You might see a lot of work pressure. You will need to practice some patience. Married life will remain favourable and you will get support of the life partner. Try to take the advise of your elders while taking any major decision.
