Are You A Sagittarian? You Might Face These Five Relationship Problems

Your Desire For Absolute Freedom Sagittarians want to live life like free birds. They want things to be perfect in their lives. Sometimes they might even want to travel alone in life. Theirpartners might not like their desire for freedom. They might not be able to come to terms with such demands, where they can walk neither before you nor after you and not even beside you.

You Trespass Other's Comfort Zones Since Sagittarians want things to be the way they like, they sometimes happen to cross the limits which the partner might think to be offensive. But they might not intend to offend their partners. Yet, such an attitude sometimes might cause the partner to repel. Hence, a mere misunderstanding could cause a problem in the relationship.

Your Excess Of Urge For Justice You want all your decisions to be correct. You cannot tolerate even a bit of injustice. This causes you to take a decision even when it is not the right time to decide. When there is a misunderstanding, you might not even give your partner the benefit of doubtand based on just your side of the story, you might end up taking a harsh decision such as a break-up.

Relationship Might Burn Both Ends When things get problematic in your relationships, it becomes difficult for you and your partner to handle as you may get tired of the problems and even decide to give up on each other. Thus, no efforts for reconciliation might be taken by either of you. This increases the problem in the relationship.