Are You A Gemini? You Might Face These Relationship Problems!

Geminis are believed to have two different personalities as their sign represents. They have two different faces and you are never sure which one you are to face today, or their mood and how they will react the very next moment is pretty difficult to decide. Since Geminis are associated with the element of air, this brings focus on the aspects of the mind. Geminis are ruled by the planet Mars. Mars represents communication, writing and movement as the major activities.

Geminis are excellent as artists. They have a flexible and open mind. They are nice whenever you may talk to them; the only thing you might not be sure of is what goes on in their mind behind that bold and 'mature person's smile' they often keep giving.

Well, how do such people deal when it comes to relationships? While they are loyal and devoted, emotional and caring, and sweet and unpredictable, there are some problems too which they might face as other signs do as well. What are those problems? Take a look.