Reasons For Delay In Marriage And The Mantras To Cure It

Astrology is one of the most trusted sciences in order to know about the personality of a person. It works as a mirror of his/her persona. It says that all that happens in the life of a person, is mainly because of the effect of various planets in the birth chart. Though the person's qualities and habits are also detrimental in it, they too are determined by the placement of various planets in the birth chart.

These placings of the planets lead to various good and bad results in one's life. However, it is not the good affects, but the bad ones, which, one is more concerned about. Delay in marriages is one of the most feared effects. Through this article, we will be exploring the reasons, that are responsible for a delay in the marriage and the mantras to cure it. Read on.

Some Of The Reasons For Delay In Marriage

The birth chart is a chart detailing about the position of various planets at the time of the birth of an individual. It is divided into various houses which are given different numbers. These houses are occupied by the planets also known as - grahas in astrology. Some of the graha placements that cause a delay in marriage are:

The seventh house in the birth chart is related to marriage of an individual. If Saturn, Mars or Sun are present in the seventh house, they will cause delay in the marriage of the individual.

If the Lord of the seventh House is in the sixth house, it becomes another reason for the delay in marriage. Another placement is, if the Lord of the seventh or the ninth house is placed in the sixth, eighth or the twelfth house. If the Lord of the sixth, eighth, or twelfth house is positioned or aspects the seventh house, it will also lead to a delay in the marriage.

If Saturn is in the ascendant, third, fifth, seventh or tenth house, it will lead to delay in marriages.

Punarphoo Yoga is another reason, which is caused by a relation between Saturn and Moon.

If Saturn combines or aspects the Sun or Moon or the planet Venus, it will lead to delayed marriage. If Rahu or Mars are in the seventh house from the Moon, it will become another reason. The Venus placed in the Cancer Or Leo sign and is aspected by Sun or Moon, could be another cause.

Other reasons are, if the Lord of the second house combines with the Lord of the eighth house, malefic planet in the second house or if the Lord of the second house is placed in the twelfth house. It will get similar results if the Sun and the Moon are placed in the second house.

Similarly, there are a number of other reasons for delayed marriage, which can be determined by taking a reference of the birth chart of the person.

Whatever be the reason, the Supreme deity removes all problems from everybody's life. Here, we have given you some powerful mantras, the chanting of which, will help you remove this Dosha from the birth chart.

Worshiping Goddess Katyayani is one of the methods that is believed to not only remove the hurdles from your marriage but also remove the Manglik Dosha. She was worshiped by the Gopis to achieve Krishna's love. Goddess Katyayani can be worshiped if you are not able to find a suitable match for yourself, or the marriage is being delayed because of parental disapproval. She can be worshiped even if you want of be blessed with a child.

Here are the powerful Mantras to cure the dosha of delay in marriage. Take a look.

1. Om Hring Katyaynyai Swaha

Hring Shring Katyaynyai Swaha

2. Katyayni Mahamaaye Mahayoginyedheeshwari

Nandgopsutam Devipatim Me Kuru Te Namah

3. He Gouri Shankarardhangi yatha twam Shankarpriya

Tatha Mum Kuru Kalyanam, Kantakatam Sudurlabhaam

4. Om Devendrani Namastubhyam Devendapriya Bhamini

Vivaaham Bhagyamaarogyam Sheeghralaabham Cha Dehi Me.

5. Om Katyayni Mahamaaye Mahayoginyadhiswari

Nandgopsutam devipatim Me Kuru Te Namah

6. Om Devendrani Namastubhyam Devendapriya Bhamini

Vivaaham Bhagyamaarogyam Sheeghram Cha Dehi Me.

7. Om Shang Shankaray Shankaray Sakal Janmarjit

Paap Vidhvannaay Purusharth Chtustay Labhay Ch Patim Me Dehi

Kuru Kuru Swaha.