Praying For The Greater Good: Shivratri 2018

Managing Energies

According to astronomers, it is on this day that the Northern hemisphere's position is such that there is a natural upsurge of energy in an individual. To ensure that this extreme energy is balanced, one needs to stay up all night.

That is why our ancestors have established the celebration of this festival in such a way that the entire night is invested in celebrating the varied traditions of this unique festival.

Different Interpretations

One interpretation of this festival is such that Shiva had conquered all his enemies on this day. Another tale says that it is on this day that Shiva and Parvati got married. For some reason or the other, this day holds a special significance for everyone, irrespective of whether they are on a spiritual path, in some family situation or have worldly ambitions of their own. All the different types of people celebrate the festival with equal reverence.

When Negative Is Not All That Bad

As per beliefs, it is on the eve of Shivratri that Lord Shiva did the famous taandav dance. The taandav dance is one that is performed in extreme anger and is used to symbolize destruction. This belief is carried forward into the festivities (which unlike all other ‘positive' Hindu festivals is carried out in the darkness of the night. All of us know that Shiva is the one who destroys it all, yet he is worshipped by all of us. On a similar note, the festival of Maha Shivratri is all about finding inner peace, as creation begins once everything that existed has been destroyed.

The Concept Of Fasting

A very important aspect of the festival of Shivratri is the fast that accompanies the same. Devotees do not eat anything since morning and then offer prayers throughout the night. As stated earlier, the night is the most important aspect of the festival. The next morning, the fast is broken. Due to the long duration of the fast, it can be pretty strenuous on the body. However if you look at the energy and zeal of the devotees, as they worship their favorite Lord well into the night, you will not feel that they haven't consumed a morsel of food since morning. The festivity and enthusiasm that surrounds the Maha Shivratri fast is commendable.

The Dance And Music

Lord Shiva in his Nataraj form is known as the Lord of dance. Thus for a night that is dedicated to him, it is obvious that there will be a lot of merry-making involved. Tradition has it that devotees sing and dance the entire night and there are bhajans dedicated to this particular festival. Loud and repetitive chanting of ‘Om namah Shivay' in the Lord's praise is also a mandatory part of the celebrations.

Associated Rituals

Like any other Indian festival, Shivratri has a lot of rituals associated with itself. One is the wearing of new clothes, while keeping a fast on the day of Maha Shivratri. Shiva Lingams are given a ritual bath. Honey, milk and water form essential components of the same. Women who keep the fast perform this ritual bath once in the morning, while every three hours once priests perform the same. Such is the enthusiasm associated with this festival that while this bath is being carried out, one can hear the ringing of the temple bells as well as the chanting of the symbolic ‘Om Namah Shivay'.

Role Of Women

Although this festival is celebrated by everyone, it is considered to be all the way more auspicious for women. It is on this day that married women keep a fast and pray for the well-being of their husband. This is done in reverence to the fact that Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati are considered to be the ideal couple. Young, unmarried girls are encouraged to keep a fast on this day. It is believed that doing so will please Lord Shiva who will then bless them with ideal husbands like himself.

Gifting Options For Shivratri

Gifting of puja accessories like brass diyas, diya stands, rudraksha mala, rehal and candle holders is considered to be auspicious. Receiving an idol of Lord Shiva or Shiva Linga on this day is said to signify good fortune for the family. In case you want to keep up with the times and gift something innovative, you can always go for the aromatic candles that are available these days or CDs featuring Shiva bhajans, Shiva chants songs and prayers. This type of gift will not only make the person receiving the gift happy, but it will also give you inner peace and joy.