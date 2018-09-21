Numerology says that the initial letter of the name of a person is related to a number. This number can further be used to know about a person. His nature, his choices, his career and love life etc. can be known just by the initial letter of the name.
Experts of numerology relate it to the pronunciation of the name. Since the first letter is what the pronunciation begins with, it has the maximum effect on the personality of the person.
Based on it, here is a list of the personality traits of people whose name starts with the letter 'B'. Take a look.
Romantic
Though it might not seem so, these people are also there on the list of romantic people. They have a creative mind and beautiful ideas about love. They are full of plans for outing, movies and dates with their partners, the only thing they need is the partner's consent. What they enjoy the most is being pampered by their partners. However, they have wonderful control over their emotions as well.
Sensitive
The people whose names start with the letter B are believed to be sensitive as per numerology. While they can easily understand the feelings of others, they also get hurt easily. Their sensitiveness is what makes them want to spend more time with friends and the family. Theyfeel that giving and receiving gifts is the way of expressing love towards your loved ones. Again as a part of your sensitiveness, you are inclined towards charity and would often go ahead make donations.
Peace Lovers
These people are cooperative as well as peace lovers. They will do all they can in order to avoid an argument. That is why they are often misunderstood and people think they do not get angry at all. With peace as the underlying characteristic of their personality, they can handle people with ease and care. Even when they are angry, they would prefer to remain quiet and divert their attention from the matter.
Social
These people have a lot of friends though not all of them might be close to them. They like attending parties and functions. They like to know about the people as well as events happening around them. Their social and welcoming nature is what makes them most loved. However, they do not develop personal attachments with all of them, that easily.
Brave And Determined
Fear is a word you might never find in their dictionary. Though they possess sufficient patience, they are brave too and would not delay even a moment when there is a call to save people around. As they have a sensitive heart, they can not see the sufferings of the people and they just jump onto the scene as a real saviour. Bravery makes them determined as well and that is why giving up is not their cup of tea.
