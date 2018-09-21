Numerology says that the initial letter of the name of a person is related to a number. This number can further be used to know about a person. His nature, his choices, his career and love life etc. can be known just by the initial letter of the name.

Experts of numerology relate it to the pronunciation of the name. Since the first letter is what the pronunciation begins with, it has the maximum effect on the personality of the person.

Based on it, here is a list of the personality traits of people whose name starts with the letter 'B'. Take a look.