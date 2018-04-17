Never Do These Things On Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar and it is of a great significance in Hinduism. It is also popular by the name of Akha Teej. According to the Indian Calendar, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated in the month of Vaishakha, on the third day of the Shukla Paksha.

As per the Gregorian calendar, Akshaya Tritiya shall be celebrated on the 18th of April, 2018. The time of Akshaya Tritiya actually starts at 3.45 AM on the 17th of April and will end on 18th April, 1.45 AM.

Akshaya Tritiya is such an auspicious day that it has witnessed numerous important incidents through history and legends. It is said that when the Kartika star was in the Mesha Rashi in its first part, the Sata Yuga began its course. It is the same day on which the Treta Yuga too started. It is said that the Holy Nara-narayana appeared on this day.

It is said that on the 18th April of this year, the sunrise will happen with the sun in Mesha rashi. Once again, the Kartika star is in its first part and the sun is in Mesha Rashi.

Such an occurrence has always been significant in the past and it is expected to be so this year too. Such an alignment of stars during the Akshaya tritiya day is very rare and it is said to happen once in thousands of years.

No doubt that this moment will be extremely beneficial to those who have the knowledge to harness it.

Today, we shall talk about the things you must absolutely avoid doing this Akshaya Tritiya. Doing these things may cause you to invite bad luck into your life, instead of earning the Goddess Lakshmi's blessings. Read on to know more.

• Things that you should not do while the worship of Goddess Lakshmi

Goddess Lakshmi is said to be very generous and gracious on Akshaya Tritiya. It is believed that she would shower her devotees and anyone deserving of wealth and prosperity with everything he wishes for.

But you must keep in mind that you should be very careful while performing the poojas for the Goddess Lakshmi. Make sure that you do not make any mistakes during the worship.

• Things not to do while buying things

Buying new things on Akshaya tritiya is said to be of special value. It is said that buying things on this day invites Goddess Lakshmi into your household. Gold and silver are considered to be the most auspicious things that you should buy on this day. If you cannot afford gold or silver, you must buy something like some kind of vessels for your kitchen. You will see the effects of observing akshaya tritiya soon enough.

• Things not to do while worship using tulsi

It is believed that Lord Maha Vishnu too must be worshiped on the day of Akshaya tritiya. Using a tulsi leaf will bring you unprecedented fortune into your life. But be careful that you have dealt with your ablutions and health. You should always take a bath and wear clean clothes before you approach the tulsi plant. Breaking this rule may cause Goddess Lakshmi to be angry.

• You must not give in to anger and must remain calm

You mustn't become angry on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. You must have a peaceful mind for worship. If you worship Goddess Lakshmi with a calm mind, you will receive everything you've ever dreamed about. You will gain more blessings by having a calm and peaceful mind during the worship of Goddess Lakshmi.

• Things to keep in mind about cleanliness

Cleanliness is very important on Akshaya Tritiya. Getting rid of any dirty things in the house will help usher Goddess Lakshmi inside and with her prosperity will come in too. If you keep your house and its surroundings dirty, you will not be blessed with Goddess Lakshmi's grace. The pooja area should be kept clean and tidy before performing any kind of a pooja on the Akshaya Tritiya day.

• Never disrespect elders

Respecting the elders in your family is a virtue that you should include in your daily life. On the Akshaya Tritiya day, you must be careful not to disrespect them in anyway. If you disrespect the elders or hurt them by the means of words and deeds, it might have an adverse effect on your life.

• Never think anything bad about anyone

It is a good thing to never wish bad on anybody but to do it on Akshaya tritiya is an especially inauspicious thing. If you harbor ill wishes or thoughts about anyone, it creates negativity in your mind. Negativity will only attract negativity and you will reap nothing but inauspiciousness. Make sure that you always have good things on your mind and always wish positive things for everyone you know on Akshaya Tritiya.

• Things you should remember while donating on Akshaya Tritiya

Donation on Akshaya Tritiya is a very good deed that reaps a lot of blessings. When you donate something, it creates a positive feeling within you and brings about a change for the better in your life. Goddess Lakshmi is also pleased when you donate things to the needy and the poor. But the thing to keep in mind is that you must choose the right person to receive your generosity for even donation can reap bad effects if given to the wrong person. Make sure that your donation is put to good use. The best thing to do would be to feed the hungry and clothe the poor on Akshaya Tritiya.